Kansas offense has taken college football by storm by averaging 55.5 points per game and leading the FBS in that category through two games. There are numerous factors helping the Jayhawks get to that point.
Great offense usually starts up front with the offensive line, and the Jayhawks have gotten superb play out of that group so far. The line has not given up a sack to start the year.
“It means we’re doing what we should do. To see that is great, but at the end of the day that’s our job,” redshirt-senior center Mike Novitsky said of the protection of junior quarterback Jalon Daniels. “We look to continue to keep doing that”
“It’s a credit to our offensive line and everyone else involved in the blocking game," offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said.
Kotelnicki also cited “staying out of predictable situations” as a big key to keeping Daniels protected.
“If you can stay out of third downs where you gotta drop back all the time, that’s a part of it.” Adding that turnovers and sacks most often occur on third down.
The Jayhawks were 11 out of 15 on third downs in the 55-42 win over West Virginia. While the stat is impressive, Kotelnicki credits success on first and second down for making third down easier to convert on.
“You gotta make sure the third downs are manageable. You gotta whole bunch of third and longs, it's a long Saturday typically.”
The Jayhawk offense has kept opponents on their toes by being able to successfully run and pass the ball at a high rate.
Being able to do one can often lead to success in the other, something that redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. is very aware of.
“Them (offensive line) not giving up sacks just opens up the pass game, which opens up the run game,” Hishaw said.
Hishaw also cited how the run game can similarly open up the pass game, and how it can work both ways.
The run game has been a strength early in the year as they have accumulated 10 rushing touchdowns. Hishaw has three, while sophomore running back Devin Neal has four.
Daniels has lived up to the dual threat label with 114 yards rushing on the year. With Hishaw and Neal over 100 yards on the year so far, the offense has accumulated 497 rushing yards.
Meanwhile, the passing yard total is up to 424 yards. That has included completions to 11 different wide receivers making for a balanced, unpredictable attack.
The Jayhawks look to continue their high-powered offensive efforts against a very “explosive” front-seven and “aggressive” secondary of Houston that Kotelnicki has gotten to see on film leading up to Saturday’s 3 p.m. kickoff.