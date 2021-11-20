Kansas Football lost on a last-second field goal by TCU and dropped its final road game of the season 31-28.

Sophomore quarterback Jalon Daniels had another good game throwing for 255 yards on 22-30 passing. Daniels also recorded three total touchdowns on the day.

TCU also out-gained the Jayhawks in total yards 492-379, including 326 of those yards on the ground.

The first offensive series for the Jayhawks didn’t go as well as last week’s, eventually punting it, but a muffed punt from TCU that was recovered by Kansas gave the Jayhawks the ball right back.

Despite the turnover from the Horned Frogs, the Jayhawks gave the ball back shortly after when a pass from Daniels was behind sophomore wide receiver Luke Grimm that resulted in fourth down.

The Jayhawks had trouble on their first defensive series as well, allowing the Horned Frogs to run for 83 yards on their first drive, capped by a 43-yard touchdown run to make the game 7-0.

Despite the tough first possessions from the offense, they responded after the Horned Frog touchdown. Kansas moved the ball well and converted a fourth down on the drive that was capped by a 14-yard run from Daniels to tie the game 7-7.

The defense responded well too after a disappointing first series, eventually forcing a fumble on a TCU third down. Although it was recovered by the Horned Frogs, it still forced a punt.

Kansas came right back on offense with an 82-yard drive capped off from a two-yard touchdown run from freshman running back Devin Neal as the Jayhawks took the lead 14-7.

After another forced punt by the defense, the offense continued its rebound for the first drive, but after a forced fourth down from the Horned Frogs, the Jayhawks missed a 45-yard field goal to give the ball back.

The Horned Frogs mounted a good response, driving into the red zone, before freshman cornerback Jacobee Bryant made a spectacular one-handed interception in the endzone to give the ball back to the Jayhawks.

Despite the turnover, it didn’t take long before the Horned Frogs got the ball back after Daniels threw his first interception of the day. The defense again responded, though, and stuffed the Horned Frogs on fourth and one.

The two would go into the locker room with the Jayhawks leading 14-7.

In the second half, the Horned Frogs came out firing, scoring on a three-play, 65-yard drive capped off by a 56-yard run to tie the game 14-14.

The going didn’t get any better for the offense as Kansas went three and out as the TCU defense forced only the third three and out of the day for the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawk defense struggled again on their next series, allowing TCU quarterback Max Duggan to run for 52 yards, capped by a one-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal to put the Horned Frogs on top 21-14.

The early fourth quarter saw the Jayhawks struggle again on both defense, as TCU scored their third straight touchdown to go up 28-14 on a 12 play, 99-yard drive.

Kansas finally ended the Horned Frog scoring streak on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to Grimm to narrow the TCU lead to 28-21.

After the defense forced a TCU three and out, the offense responded with the game-tying touchdown drive, capped off by a 10-yard touchdown reception to Texas hero freshman fullback Jared Casey.

TCU had their way on the ground on the game-winning drive, rushing for 57 yards on the final drive as the Horned Frogs hit a 25-yard field goal to win the game 31-28.

Kansas will return to Lawrence for its final game of the season against West Virginia next Saturday, Nov. 27. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.