Kansas baseball returned home on Wednesday afternoon for the second game of its series against Texas Southern. Kansas previously defeated Texas Southern on Tuesday night in the Buck O'Neil Classic.
The Jayhawks won a tight battle in their first game against the Tigers, taking a 7-6 win in Kansas City, Kansas. Sophomore infielder Maui Ahuna continued his hot hitting with a 2-for-4 night, coupled with two RBIs to give Kansas the narrow victory over Texas Southern in game one.
Sophomore pitcher Sam Brady, who came into the matchup with a 0-3 record and a 10.66 ERA, started on the mound for Kansas in game two. Sophomore pitcher Kobe Head, who entered the matchup with a 3.75 ERA, received the start for the Tigers.
In the bottom of the second inning, Kansas jumped out to an early lead when redshirt senior catcher Nolan Metcalf drove a ball deep over the left-field wall. Redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw did the same in the following at-bat, going yard for the Jayhawks' second run of the game.
Texas Southern committed an error and issued a walk, redshirt freshman Ryan Callahan lined a single to right-center, plating two more and giving the Jayhawks a 4-0 lead.
Later in the second, redshirt junior Dylan Ditzenberger reached base on a sharp single to center field. Following Ditzenberger, Ahuna singled to right field, scoring two more and extending Kansas’ lead to six.
Texas Southern started the top of the third with a hit-by-pitch followed by three consecutive walks to score its first run of the afternoon. Graduate utility player Jeremy Gaines then singled to right field, making the score 6-2.
The Tigers tacked on two runs after a sacrifice fly and another pair of walks, pushing the score to 6-4.
Kansas started the bottom of the third with two walks and a single before Callahan hit a sacrifice fly to left field, extending the lead to 7-4. Two batters later, Ditzenberger singled in his first RBI of the day to give Kansas a four-run lead.
Texas Southern fought back in the top of the fourth with an RBI single from Gaines, cutting the score to 8-5.
But, Kansas' offense wasn't done yet. With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, redshirt freshman catcher Jake English roped a two-RBI double to left-center field, giving the Jayhawks a 10-5 advantage.
Sophomore infielder Tavian Josenberger walked to lead off the bottom of the fifth before stealing second. Ditzenberger drove an RBI single to right field for his third hit and second RBI of the day, giving Kansas a six-run lead.
The Jayhawks strung together a pair of hits in the bottom of the seventh before Ahuna drove in an RBI groundout to second base. Metcalf reached on a walk before Upshaw drove one up the middle, plating Ahuna and giving the Jayhawks a 13-5 lead.
The following batter, redshirt freshman Jack Hammond drove a towering fly ball over the outfield wall for a three-run walk-off homerun, ending the game early via the ten-run rule and giving the Jayhawks a 16-5 victory.
The Jayhawks improve to 16-20 on the season and look to continue their win streak against Oklahoma on April 22. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.