Kansas women's basketball improved to 2-0 on the young season following a 79-74 victory over UT-Arlington on Wednesday.
Defense was the early story for both sides. After Kansas junior guard Chandler Prater scored the first points of the game, both defenses stepped up.
Prater continued to make her presence felt, but this time, on the defensive end. With only five minutes played in the first quarter, Prater already had four blocks.
“I love defense,” said Prater. “Every night, no matter who I’m playing, I know my team needs me to play hard on every possession and be a lockdown defender. I love it.”
The defensive showing was short lived, however.
The second half of the first quarter saw the two offenses come to life. The Jayhawks nine first quarter turnovers gave the Mavericks a chance to cut into the Jayhawks seven-point lead. UT-Arlington went on a 6-0 scoring run to bring the score to 15-12.
The Mavericks were able to tighten the game up even more as they only trailed by two at the end of the first, with the score being 17-15 Jayhawks.
UT-Arlington, with 5:45 left to play in the half, had 10 of its 17 points off turnovers. However, the Jayhawks’ offense got themselves back on track with an 8-0 run.
In the middle of this stretch, senior center Taiyanna Jackson scored her 300th career point. The 8-0 run put the Jayhawks up 29-19 with under four to play in the half.
“We are proud of twin,” said head coach Brandon Sneider. “Her offensive skill set has really improved and we got to do a better job of getting her more shots though.”
At the end of the first half, the Jayhawks jumped out to a commanding 38-22 lead. The 16-point advantage was helped massively by the Jayhawks 52% shooting. The Jayhawks also forced 12 turnovers in the first half, scoring 15 points off those turnovers.
The red-hot Jayhawks offense went cold to start the second half, but junior guard Mia Vuksic broke the scoring drought with her third three of the game.
With 4:59 to play in the third quarter, UT-Arlington had cut into the Jayhawks lead, now only trailing 43-33.
The Mavericks continued to crawl back in, including an 8-0, 30-second scoring run. The fast onset offense brought the game within four points, with the Jayhawks leading 49-45 with 1:18 left in the third quarter.
Each team traded one more blow before the end of the third quarter. Heading into the start of the fourth quarter, Kansas was holding onto a slim 54-51 lead.
Through three quarters, UT-Arlington had seven more rebounds than the Jayhawks, leading the battle in the paint 34-27. The Lady Mavs also had the lead in steals with 11.
The name of the game at the start of the fourth quarter was offense for both teams. After five minutes played in the fourth, the Jayhawks were clinging to a 64-61 lead.
Kansas was helped massively by UT-Arlington's poor free throw percentage. The Mavericks up to this point had 19 attempts from the line, but were only shooting 53% from the charity stripe.
The two teams continued to battle back and forth but it was Kansas who eventually pulled away in the end with a 79-74 win on the back of 16 points from both Jackson and Prater.