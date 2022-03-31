Kansas baseball returned to Hoglund Ballpark for its first home game in nearly a month. The Jayhawks came into the game with a 8-14 record looking to end their five-game losing streak.
Junior pitcher Jake Adams started for the Jayhawks, entering the game with a 1-0 record and a 5.40 ERA. Freshman Jace Miner started for the Shockers and went into the game with a 0-0 record and a 21.00 ERA.
Adams started smoothly for the Jayhawks, collecting three outs on just seven pitches. Kansas’ leadoff hitter, sophomore infielder Tavian Josenberger, led the bottom of the first with a walk. Two batters later, he crossed home on an RBI groundout from sophomore infielder Maui Ahuna to give the Jayhawks an early 1-0 lead.
Later in the first, freshman outfielder Jack Hammond drove a ball deep over the center-field wall for a two-run home run and extended the Jayhawks’ lead to 3-0.
In the top of the third inning, junior outfielder Sawyre Thornhill doubled to left field to drive in what was the Shockers' first run of the game on only their second hit.
After the first two Jayhawks reached base in the bottom of the sixth, Josenberger singled to right field to extend the Kansas lead to 4-1. Freshman infielder Payton Allen drove in another run on an RBI groundout to short, making the lead 5-1.
The Jayhawks’ bats stayed hot as senior first baseman Nolan Metcalf drove an RBI single to the left side to put the Jayhawks up five. In the top of the sixth, sophomore outfielder Chuck Ingram homered for the Shockers to cut the lead to four.
Kansas' offense stayed rolling in the bottom of the sixth as well. Allen doubled to left field to score two with the bases loaded and put the Jayhawks up 8-2. After Allen, Ahuna kept the runners moving home on a two-run triple to left field.
Metcalf stepped into the box following Ahuna and drove a deep fly ball to center for an out, but Ahuna tagged from third, bringing the Jayhawks’ lead to 11-2.
Adams exited the game after seven complete innings where he walked four and struck out eight batters on 110 pitches thrown.
After the first two batters went down, four-consecutive batters reached for the Jayhawks in the bottom of the seventh inning. With the bases loaded, Ahuna slapped a single to left field, and across home came his fourth and fifth RBIs of the day, stretching Kansas’ lead to a dozen.
The last two frames of the game went quickly, and the Jayhawks improved to 9-14 on the season while Wichita State's record dropped to 11-13. The Jayhawks are back in action on Friday at Hoglund Ballpark against No. 4 Tech Tech. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.