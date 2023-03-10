The Jayhawks had to scrap for every point in their 71-58 win over Iowa State, as redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson led the way with 25 points and 10 rebounds to put Kansas into the Big 12 Conference Championship.
Wilson established his presence early, scoring 11 straight Jayhawk points after redshirt junior Dajuan Harris Jr. opened the game with a two. He made his first three attempts from deep and looked unconscious. He took a heat check on his fourth attempt from deep that rimmed off, but the start got the Kansas portion of the crowd amped up.
Sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. continued to satisfy Kansas fans after the under-16 timeout, scoring a basket through a foul and then finishing an alley-oop from Harris. The dunk put the Jayhawks up 17-9.
The Cyclones responded well to the high-energy start and brought the game to 19-16. The Jayhawks then got a big three from redshirt senior Kevin McCullar Jr. to bust the zone defense that Iowa State put on temporarily. The shot propelled Kansas to a 27-18 lead.
Iowa State scored the next five points, giving their fans who made the three-hour drive from Ames something to get excited about. Senior guard Gabe Kalscheur made the three to bring the Cyclones within four.
Harris stopped the bleeding for Kansas with a timely bucket afterward, doubling his point total. The basket was answered by senior forward Robert Jones to bring the game back within four at 29-25.
The Jayhawks closed the half strong, scoring the last four points to go up 33-25. Wilson scored off of a post touch to bring his first-half total to 15.
Turnovers were a big factor in the opening frame, as Kansas forced 12 out of Iowa State, scoring 13 points off of them.
The Cyclones got busy to start the second half, going on a 7-0 run in the first 2:09, forcing a Kansas timeout. Senior guard Jaren Holmes made the three to bring Iowa State within one.
Out of the timeout, freshman guard Gradey Dick made his first field goal of the game with a three-pointer. However, Holmes answered Dick’s shot with a three of his own. Dick continued trying to become a part of the game as he scored on a floater to follow Holmes’ shot to extend the Kansas lead to 38-35.
The first lead change of the game came with 14:21 to go as freshman guard Demarion Watson made two free throws to put Iowa State up 39-38. The Jayhawks quickly turned that around by scoring the next five points to go up 44-39.
After a Cyclone basket, freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. made his mark on the game. Iowa State shifted to a 1-3-1 zone defense with Wilson off the floor with three fouls, and Harris threw Udeh a perfect lob for him to slam home. Udeh followed his dunk by getting in the passing lane on defense and forcing a foul as he went up for the layup. He made both subsequent free throws to put the Jayhawks up 48-41.
Dick went into double figures after converting through a foul and converting the free throw. Wilson reached 21 points with 6:28 to go to put Kansas up eight, but it was junior guard Joseph Yesufu’s first points of the game to force an Iowa State timeout as his layup made the score 57-47.
The game was sealed by a three-pointer from Dick with 3:07 left to go up 62-50. The Jayhawks kept their distance until the buzzer, clinching a spot in tomorrow's Big 12 Championship.