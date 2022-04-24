After a non-competitive loss Friday night against Oklahoma, Kansas baseball blew a three-run ninth inning lead, ultimately losing 7-6 in the 14th inning.
The Jayhawks wasted little time as they scored quickly in the first inning. Redshirt junior infielder Dylan Ditzenberger stole second after singling to start the game. With two outs in the bottom of the first, redshirt senior catcher Nolan Metcalf lined a ball into center field scoring Ditzenberger and giving Kansas an early 1-0 lead.
Shortly after the start of the third inning, redshirt sophomore infielder Peyton Graham homered for the Sooners, tying the game at one. Redshirt senior pitcher Cole Larsen had given up just one hit prior to the home run.
Senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw lined a ball into right field where the wind pushed it past the outfielder as Upshaw hustled to third base. In the next at-bat, redshirt freshman outfielder Jack Hammond hit an infield single to score the runner at third.
The runs continued to come in for the Jayhawks as redshirt freshman first baseman Cooper McMurray singled to score two more runners and push the lead to 5-1.
After tallying two RBI singles, Oklahoma cut the deficit to just three runs. With the score at 6-3 in the ninth inning, the Sooners rallied to load the bases on three walks.
Redshirt senior pitcher Jonah Ulane sought the first out to regain momentum, but walked in two batters, cutting the Jayhawks’ lead to just one with no outs.
Kansas’ coach Ritch Price then pulled Ulane for sophomore pitcher Stone Hewlett. With the bases still loaded, Hewlett forced a ground ball to Ditzenberger at third base who got the force out and quickly fired the ball to Metcalf at home to record the double play.
Redshirt freshman infielder Cade Horton singled off Hewlett, driving in the tying run. Hewlett bounced back and recorded a fly out to end the inning and head to the bottom of the ninth.
After the Jayhawks failed to score in the ninth, the teams headed to extra innings. After five extra innings, redshirt senior Tanner Tredaway hit a sacrifice fly to score the runner at third, giving the Sooners a 7-6 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning, graduate pitcher Trevin Michael put away three Jayhawks in a row to shut the door and give Oklahoma its second win of the series.
The Jayhawks look to avoid the sweep in the final games of the series on Sunday, April 23. First pitch is at 1 p.m. on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.