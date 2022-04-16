Kansas baseball fell to Baylor 19-2 on Friday evening. After losing in a one-run game on Thursday, the Bears bounced back with unmatched energy.
Baylor jumped out to an early two-run lead in the first inning off a two-run homer from sophomore outfielder Jared McKenzie. The Bears wasted little time after that as they added five more runs in the second.
The biggest blow of the inning came from sophomore infielder Kyle Nevin as he launched a three-run home run into the stands. This three-run shot pushed Baylor’s lead to 7-0, forcing Kansas to pull senior pitcher Cole Larsen after recording only five outs.
While the Jayhawks struggled to match Baylor’s scoring early, Kansas answered in the top of the third with a solo home run from redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw. Upshaw shined in that third inning, extending his hitting streak to eight games.
Baylor put an end to any momentum from the Jayhawks, adding two runs in the bottom of the third and fourth innings. By the top of the fifth inning, the Jayhawks trailed 11-1 with just one hit at that point.
At the start of the eighth inning, Baylor had already scored 19 runs by the time the Jayhawks scored again. Sophomore infielder Tavian Josenberger scored Kansas’ second run in the eighth inning, bringing the deficit to 19-2.
The Jayhawks failed to score in the top of the ninth as sophomore pitcher Kobe Andrade closed the lid, completing nine innings for the Bears. Andrade finished with two runs on four hits along with four strikeouts.
Baylor showed its strength on the mound, while Kansas’ pitchers struggled to record outs. Six different pitchers took the mound for Kansas, with five giving up at least one run. Kansas coach Ritch Price pulled Larsen before completing two full innings. Larsen gave up seven runs on nine hits and recorded just one strikeout.
The Bears ambushed the Jayhawks early and never gave Kansas the chance to respond. Andrade held the Jayhawks to just four hits in the game, while Baylor got on base 30 times with 22 hits and eight walks.
Kansas looks to bounce back and take the series Saturday, April 16 right back at Baylor Ballpark. First pitch is at noon on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.