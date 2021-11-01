Heading into the second round of the Ka’anapali Classic the Kansas Jayhawks sat in a tie for first place. The Jayhawks, however, went on to shoot a season-low team 262 in the second round giving them a huge lead heading into the last day. The big second round helped the Jayhawks cruise to their fourth tournament win and fifth overall on the year, KU-Athletics said.

Kansas shot a team score of 52-under, 20 strokes ahead of second-place Colorado. The dominating win was due in large part to the fact that Kansas had four players finish inside the top 10.

The best of the four top 10 finishers was senior Callum Bruce. Bruce led the Jayhawks team all-tournament riding the momentum from his second-place finish at the Quail Valley Invitational.

Bruce started the tournament with an opening-round 5-under followed up by a second-round 3-under. Bruce was tied for ninth place headed into the final day, but after another strong five-under round, he shot up into fourth place.

The senior from Scotland finished with a final score of 13-under, three strokes back of winner Brandon Barry of Loyola University Maryland. Bruce was not the only contributor for the Jayhawks as sophomore Davis Cooper also finished inside the top five.

Cooper got off to a decent start shooting a 3-under round putting him just outside the top 10 in a tie for 13th. Cooper made a massive jump in the second round by shooting 6-under and jumping all the way into a tie for fifth place.

Unfortunately, Cooper could not build off of his success from the second round only shooting a 3-under on the final day. The round was still enough to keep Cooper in a tie for fifth place, giving him his fourth straight top 10 finish KU-Athletics said, with a final score of 12-under, four strokes back of the leader.

Despite some of the best individual finishers being up and down throughout the tournament, the Jayhawks as a team dominated. Kansas finished day one in a tie for first place shooting a team 16-under. After a second day 24-under the Jayhawks had the individual lead and would not look back.

Kansas finished out the tournament shooting only a 12-under, but it was more than enough to hold on for the win.

The spring season starts Feb. 21 at The Prestige in Laquinta, California.