Kansas men's golf led the Hawkeye Invitational by eight strokes heading into the final round of the tournament. The tournament host Iowa Hawkeyes made a comeback by shooting eight under par in the third in the final round, but it wasn’t enough to catch the Jayhawks as they shot two under on the final day to win the tournament.
Not only did Kansas win the tournament, it also had the individual winner in senior Harry Hillier. Hillier started his tournament with a first round score of three under par after carding five birdies and only two bogeys.
Hillier continued his strong play in the second round with a score of two under par. He recorded the score even after a triple bogey on hole 15. The senior came into the final day of the tournament in third place but within striking distance of the lead.
Hillier shot three under par in the third round with another five birdies. The score jumped him two spots into first place. Hillier won the tournament with a final score of eight under par, beating out junior Garrett Tighe from Iowa by one stroke.
Senior Ben Sigel finished in the top three for the Jayhawks as well. Sigel started his tournament off slow, shooting a one over par in the first round with two bogeys and a double bogey. Sigel quickly turned things around, shooting a whopping seven under par in the second round.
Eight birdies and only one bogey fueled the round, adding up to a score of 65. After the impressive second round, Sigel sat in first place heading into the final day. With a final round score of even par he dropped back two spots into third place, with a final score of six under par for the tournament.
Sophomore Luke Kluver rounded out the top three finishers for the Jayhawks. Kluver finished his tournament in a tie for 10th after an up and down tournament. Kluver started his tournament with a first round score of three under par, which included four birdies.
Kluver wasn’t able to keep his blistering first round pace down the stretch, as he shot three over par in the second round and finished his tournament with an even par final round for an overall score of even par on the tournament.
The Jayhawks are back in action April 25 at the Big 12 Championship in Trinity, Texas.