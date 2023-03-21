Kansas women's basketball dominated Missouri 75-47 in the second round of the WNIT. Despite heartbreakingly missing out on this year's NCAA tournament, the Jayhawks are still fired up and want a title.
The Jayhawks desire to win shined through in the game with dominance on both sides of the ball.
As a team, Kansas shot 51%, good for a 14% better field goal rate than the Tigers. The Jayhawks also shot the three ball more effectively and scored five more points off turnovers than Missouri.
“I am so grateful for this opportunity to play in front of our fans and show Jayhawk nation we still have more to come,” said junior guard Chandler Prater. “We are ready to finish out for y’all.”
The passion could really be felt in the efforts of junior guard Wyvette Mayberry and senior guard Zakiyah Franklin.
Franklin finished the night with 21 points. Mayberry recorded 16 points, three rebounds and seven assists.
Senior center Taiyanna Jackson had 14 points for the Jayhawks and is looking forward to a rematch with Nebraska.
“I am happy we are playing them. I am happy we get to get our revenge and I am happy it is in Allen,” said Jackson looking ahead to the Jayhawks rematch with Nebraska.
The whole team seemed to share the same sentiment as Jackson about how much the WNIT and this rivalry game meant to them.
All five starters for the Jayhawks finished the night in double figures scoring.
It was obvious in the game that the Jayhawks, even after missing the NCAA tournament, wanted to play these games and make a run at the championship.
“If we are going to play it is two feet in. We are going to play to win,” said Prater. “We all love basketball and we came here to play, so any opportunity to lace them up you have to take that.”
Jackson also shared the same passion as Prater for how much these games mean to her.
“We have a chance to win a championship,” said Jackson. “We are in the NIT and we want to win the NIT.”
The Jayhawks are set to take on Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse with the winner moving onto the WNIT Super 16.