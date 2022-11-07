In the Jayhawks’ first game without head coach Bill Self due to his four-game suspension, they took care of business in a 89-64 win over Omaha Monday night to open up their season.
The Jayhawks were able to take an early 9-7 lead into the under-16-minute timeout of the first half behind two redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson 3-pointers. He would then add a layup a little after the timeout to put Kansas up 13-7.
After Omaha brought the score to 13-10, the Jayhawks started an 8-0 run. Sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. had the first field goal of the run with a jumper. Freshman guard Gradey Dick then hit a 3-pointer after freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. grabbed an offensive rebound, missed his putback and tipped it to Dick.
Dick continued to warm up from behind the arch as he hit three of his five first-half attempts. The second one put the Jayhawks up 30-16. Redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. then got a layup to go up 32-16 and force Omaha to call a timeout with 7:12 left in the half.
After Omaha cut the deficit to 37-26, Kansas responded with two layups. One from Wilson, and one from Pettiford Jr.
Dick then hit his third 3-pointer of the half to go up 44-28.
Wilson would end Kansas’ scoring in the first half with two free throws. He ended the half with 15 points.
The Mavericks would use a freshman forward Luke Jungers 3-pointer at the buzzer to bring the halftime score to 46-33.
The Mavericks would come out and bring the game to within nine at 48-39 to start the second half behind sophomore Jaeden Marshall’s 3-pointer.
Jungers would make another 3-pointer to put the game at 50-43 and force Norm Roberts to call a timeout with 16:52 to go.
Wilson would stop the bleeding for the Jayhawks with a short jumper off of a curl screen and two assists for transition baskets to Dick and redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar to rejuvenate the sellout crowd at Allen Fieldhouse.
Wilson would finish with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists.
Omaha reluctantly called a timeout after going down 56-43, and the Jayhawks continued to pour it on the Mavericks as McCullar found Udeh for an alley-oop dunk.
Udeh followed up the dunk with a steal on the defensive end, leading to a fast break dunk for Dick from Harris to go up 60-43.
Harris had eight assists on the night.
Freshman guard Tony Osburn of Omaha had a nice four-point jolt to bring the score to 53-66.
Luke Jungers then made two of three free throws to make it 68-55 after being fouled from deep by sophomore forward K.J. Adams Jr.
Dick then sparked the Jayhawks to a 13-0 run after a 3-pointer and alley-oop dunk. Pettiford and Harris Jr. capped off the run with 3-pointers of their own. Omaha called a timeout with 6:02 remaining finding themselves down 81-55.
Dick would add an elbow jumper to his scoring total and bring the score to 85-59 at the under-four-minute timeout. He finished with 23 points on the night to lead all scorers.
Sophomore guard J.J. White hit a three to bring Omaha to 87-64 with 2:24 to go.
Senior guard Michael Jankovich would hit a long two-pointer to bring the final score to 89-64.