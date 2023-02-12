The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas to compete in the Tyson Invitational at the University of Arkansas on Feb. 10 and 11. The competition was held in the Randal Tyson Track Center.
On day one, Friday, the invitational included three top-ten Jayhawk performances. The highlight out of the three was junior distance runner Lona Latema who ended victorious in the women’s 3,000 meters with a time of 9:29.37. Latema’s time was a personal record and also gave her the fourth-fastest time in Jayhawk history.
Sophomore distance runner Kenadi Krueger also ran her personal best in the women’s 3,000 meters with a time of 9:40.75. Krueger finished sixth overall in the event.
Junior Chandler Gibbens was another high point for Kansas on Friday as he punched his way into the top 10 in school history by placing second overall in the men’s 3,000 meters in 8:05.16.
Senior Gabrielle Gibson continued her triumphant season in the 60-meter hurdles event, running 8.36 in the prelims, and 8.34 to secure an 11th-place finish. With her semifinals time, Gibson now owns three of the top five quickest times in school history.
In the field events, sophomore Jaden Patterson and junior Tyler Pride both set personal records in the long jump. Patterson placed seventh, and Pride placed eighth. Junior Oleg Klykov continued his success in the weight throw and ended up finishing third with a throw that went an astounding 65.5 feet.
The women’s pole vaulters, junior Taylor Starkey and sophomore Gabby Hoke both cleared 13-0.75 feet placing them right next to one another at fourth and fifth.
Saturday’s events were spotlighted by senior high jumper Rylee Anderson. Anderson broke her own personal record in the women’s high jump once again by clearing 6-2.75 feet. Anderson’s day pushed her up to second in the country and has given the track and field roster extraordinary numbers all season long.
Junior distance runner AJ Green III ran his personal best in the men’s 800 meters by running a 1:48.09. Green finished seventh overall in the event.
Sophomore high jumper Devin Loudermilk was another big splash in Arkansas as he tied his personal best in the high jump at 7-3 feet. The sophomore has had two very high-quality events in a row and is passionate to keep on improving.
Sophomore pole vaulter Clayton Simms added on in the men’s pole vault, placing second in the event. Simms cleared 18-3.25 feet on Saturday.
Next up for Kansas men and women’s track and field is a trip to South Bend, Indiana, to compete in the Alex Wilson Invitational on Feb. 18.