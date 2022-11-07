For the first time since 2002, it won’t be Bill Self in charge of the Jayhawks as they start the regular season due to the self-imposed four game suspension. Assistant coach Norm Roberts will be the acting head coach when the Jayhawks take on Omaha Monday night.
“Faces change, expectations don’t,” Roberts said after Thursday’s exhibition win over Pittsburg State.
Roberts, who has been with Self going back to Self’s tenures at Oral Roberts, Tulsa, and Illinois, is in his 12th year at Kansas. He was the head coach at St. Johns from 2004 to 2010. Between his relationship with Self and his head coaching experience, there is not expected to be a drop off from the players.
“I think he’s been around long enough to know what he needs to do,” sophomore forward Zach Clemence said.
Self’s suspension only includes gamedays, meaning that his suspension is not in effect until midnight of a game day. That rule makes it so the game planning process is much of the same, as the assistants normally are there to help Self during that.
“Usually game plans are done by that time,” Roberts said.
Self also said after Thursday’s exhibition game that “Norm’s going to go into the game knowing who the first big off the bench is and who the first guard off the bench is.”
While Self still has a lot of say in what goes on, once game day hits, it is Roberts’ show.
“Everything that happens after 12 a.m., that is going to be Norm’s call.”
When you fill in the shoes of a hall of fame coach it’s not easy by any means, but we’re going to do it together as a staff,” Roberts said, citing other assistant coaches accepting the challenge as well.
Self won’t be the only missing piece for the Jayhawks as freshman guard MJ Rice, who missed the Pittsburg State game with a back injury, looks unlikely to be ready for Monday night.
Roberts stated that he doesn’t “foresee him maybe playing tomorrow.” He also said Rice has not practiced full speed “for at least a week or so.”
Sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford, who has struggled with injuries throughout his time at Kansas, and grew up around the fellow Durham, North Carolina native stated he has been talking to him about the matter.
Pettiford told Rice to “stay locked in at practice, kind of try to stay beside one of the coaches.”
While the Jayhawks will be without some key pieces, they look to take care of business against an Omaha team who will be coached by Chris Crutchfield in his first game as head coach at his alma mater.
The game tips off Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.