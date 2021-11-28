Kansas men’s basketball defeated Iona 96-83 in their final game of the Orlando ESPN Events Invitational Sunday. Junior guard Christian Braun led the Jayhawks with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Kansas also saw contributions from super senior forward Mitch Lightfoot, who had 10 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji also had another good game, scoring 17 points. Senior forward David McCormack also played well, scoring 13 points and grabbing five rebounds.

Coming into this game against Iona, Kansas basketball had just lost its first game of the season to Dayton a few days previous, and the Jayhawks looked to rebound.

Both teams struggled with ball security early with the two racking up six combined turnovers before the under 16 timeouts. Despite the turnovers, the Jayhawks were finding points, leading 12-7 at the first media timeout.

The Jayhawks came out of the timeout firing though, racking up a 5-0 run before Iona called a timeout. Braun already had seven points.

Iona kept within striking distance, though, hitting two threes in the next few minutes, but the Jayhawks kept scoring with multiple options. They kept the lead 25-17 with just under nine and a half minutes left in the first half.

The Jayhawks came out the timeout hot again, going on a 6-0 run and extended their lead to 31-17 before Iona called their second timeout of the half.

Kansas continued the pressure, eventually extending the lead to 41-19 with just over four minutes left in the half, led by Braun who was up to 11 points.

Iona found some momentum, going on a 9-1 run over the next few minutes to narrow the lead to 42-28 with 1:45 left in the opening half.

Both teams found more scoring before the end of the half as they went into halftime with the Jayhawks leading 46-31.

Like in their matchup against Dayton, the Jayhawks forced turnovers at a high rate with Iona giving the ball away 10 times in the half.

Iona came out of the locker room firing, scoring five straight points and narrowing the lead to 10 within a minute before Bill Self called a timeout.

The Jayhawks extended the lead over the next few minutes though, eventually making the gap 17 after going up 56-39, led by three points from Lightfoot in less than a minute.

The Jayhawks started to pull away as the game went on, eventually opening up a 23 point lead with just under eight minutes to go, with 11 different Jayhawks scoring up to that point.

Iona wouldn’t quit, eventually narrowing the lead to 13 at 79-66, led by multiple timely threes to keep them within striking distance of a possible late run.

Although Iona got the lead down to as little as 12, the Jayhawks once again began to pull away, highlighted by an and-one by McCormack and a three from super senior guard Remy Martin.

Despite the no-quit attitude from Iona, the Jayhawks eventually closed out the game, winning 96-83.

Kansas finished 54.9% from the field on 39-71, shooting while forcing 18 turnovers on Iona.

The Jayhawks will return to action Friday, Dec. 3 to face St. Johns in Elmont, New York. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.