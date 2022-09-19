For the first time since 2009, Kansas football is receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll, coming up with 23 points in the Week Four edition.
The Jayhawks’ 48-30 win over Houston propelled them into this spot. Houston was ranked at 25 in the week two AP poll, before dropping out of it with an overtime loss to Texas Tech before playing Kansas week three.
Since Kansas was last ranked, they have seen five head coaching departures (six if you count interim Clint Bowen after Charlie Weis’ firing in 2014), 13 losing seasons, 12 straight seasons of three or less wins, and two winless seasons.
The 2009 team that was the most recent Jayhawk team to be in the AP poll, had started 5-0. A heartbreaking loss to Colorado in Boulder dropped them from No.17 to No.24. The next week, the Jayhawks hosted No. 25 Oklahoma, and lost 35-13, dropping them from the poll.
The Jayhawks are now the closest to the AP Top 25 that they have been since the week after the 2009 loss to Oklahoma where they received 12 votes.
Yesterday’s release of the AP Top 25 makes for 209 consecutive polls from the AP that the Jayhawks have not received votes for the Top 25.
The AP poll is made up of 63 writers from around the country, all of whom get equal say into who goes where in the poll. Each writer makes their own Top 25 and the results are collected and put into a point system.
A first place vote earns 25 points, while a vote for the No. 25 spot earns one point.
Miami (FL) owns the No. 25 spot right now, as it received 123 points. If the poll were to continue their rankings past the No. 25 spot, Kansas would be ranked No. 34 because it received the 34th-most points.
The key to the Jayhawks finding their way into the poll is to have voters convinced that they are higher than No, 25. In this week’s poll, the highest ranking they received was No. 21 from Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star.
Meanwhile, Miami was able to receive as high as a No. 16 vote from Kirk Kennedy of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Of the 10 voters that included Kansas in their poll, five had them right at No. 25.
Whether the Jayhawks are ranked or not likely won’t change the process for head coach Lance Leipold, as he and his team prepare for Duke next Saturday at 11 a.m. at David Booth Memorial Stadium.