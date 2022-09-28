Saturday’s upcoming game against Iowa State is not the first time Kansas football has faced the Cyclones with a chance to improve to 5-0. In fact, the last time the Jayhawks achieved the mark was against the Cyclones in the 2009 season.
The two programs looked very different than what they do now. The Big 12 Conference was still divided by north and south divisions. The game was still played every year since both teams were in the north.
The Jayhawks were riding a 4-0 record into the match-up. They also had numerous impact players from the 2007 team that won the Orange Bowl, and the Insight Bowl the year after that were still on the roster.
Three of which are currently in the Kansas Football Ring of Honor:
Quarterback Todd Reesing, who is the all-time leader in passing yards at Kansas. Cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr, and Darrell Stuckey II also played big roles in the secondary in the 2007 and 2008 seasons that included back-to-back bowl wins.
They were also led by Mark Mangino, who was the winningest football coach at Kansas since 1910.
Iowa State had been in a rough spot in program history as the Cyclones were 3-21 in Big 12 play in the three seasons before.
However, they were off to a better start in 2009 under first-year head coach Paul Rhoads.
They came into Lawrence with a 3-2 record after a loss to Kansas State, in which their game-tying extra point was blocked with 32 seconds left.
The extra point woes continued into the next game for the Cyclones when they missed their first two. Kansas also missed their first extra point, resulting in the score being 12-6 with 10:03 to go in the 2nd quarter.
The 20-point favorite Jayhawks would escape with a 41-36 win behind Reesing’s superb performance. He went 37-for-49 on 442 yards and 4 touchdowns passing and added a rushing touchdown.
His wide receivers, Dezmon Briscoe, and Kerry Meier grabbed two touchdowns each. Briscoe had 186 yards on 12 receptions, and Meier had a single-game Kansas record of 16 receptions for 142 yards.
The two broke into No.1 and No. 2 in school history for receptions during the game. Meier ended his career with 226, and Briscoe ended with 219.
While the Jayhawks were off to a 5-0 start, it would be the last win of the Mangino-Reesing era of Kansas football. The team finished 5-7, as Reesing graduated, and Mangino resigned after the season.
Meanwhile, Iowa State left Lawrence with a 3-3 record. They managed to improve to 7-6, winning the Insight Bowl against Minnesota, who Kansas had beaten in the same game the year before.
The Jayhawks look to improve to 5-0 versus Iowa State on Saturday at 2:30, just as they did in 2009.