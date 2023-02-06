Kansas track and field traveled up to a former Big 12 Conference foe at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to participate in the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Feb. 4.
Records fell and rose during the weekend, coming from sophomore Alexander Jung’s heptathlon performance and freshman sprinter/hurdler Gabrielle Gibson’s 60-meter hurdle sprint.
Jung broke Mike Ever’s record set in 1996 for heptathlon points with 5,543, with a new 5,637 standard in the program’s history. The Saarlouis, Germany native, finished second in three of his seven contests during the Invitational.
Gibson claimed first in the Women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.22 seconds, breaking Lindsay Vollmer’s 2015 record of 8.29. Freshman sprinter Kaycee McCoy finished fourth in the same event with a time of 8.43.
The Jayhawks also showcased a dominant performance in the Men’s Pole Vault in which a Jayhawk individually placed in the top three and fifth places on the final leaderboard. Sophomore Clayton Simms finished first with a height of 5.55 meters, with freshman Ashton Barkdull and junior Andrew Saloga finishing in the second and third spots.
The Men’s 5000-meter run was highlighted by junior distance runner Chandler Gibbens captured first place with a time of 14:05.31, 3.04 seconds faster than Wichita State’s senior Clayton Duchatschek. Sophomore distance runners Peter Walsdorf and Sam Hubert finished in sixth and eleventh places in the race out of 27 runners.
The Jayhawks closed out the invitational with a win in their final race. They took first place in the women's 4x400 meter relay on Saturday afternoon with senior middle distance runner Anna Siemens, sophomore sprinters Addison Brooks and Amirah Mathews, and sophomore distance runner Aaliyah Moore with a final time of 3:44.75.
Schools from all over the country made their way to Lincoln. Talented athletes represented North Carolina, Kansas State and Washington, among others.
Kansas participated in 41 events, including the prelims, through the two-day event from Friday to Saturday, finishing 1st in ten competitions and the top three in 14 additional events.
The track and field team will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, next for the Tyson Invitational hosted by the University of Arkansas from Feb. 10 and 11.