The regular season Big 12 Champions were found all over the Big 12 awards that were announced Sunday afternoon. Each of the five Kansas regular starters won awards to represent the Jayhawks.
Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson:
Wilson captured Big 12 Player of the Year unanimously. He averaged 19.7 points per game, and 8.4 rebounds per game, leading the conference in both.
Redshirt Junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr.:
Big 12 coaches recognized Harris’ defensive efforts as they voted for him to win Defensive Player of the Year. He averages two steals a game and routinely matches up with some of the biggest offensive threats in the conference.
Redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr.:
McCullar joins Harris on the all-defensive first team, as he averaged 2.1 steals per game. He also is seeking to win Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
The Texas Tech transfer also earned Third Team All-Big 12 honors.
Sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr.:
Adams took off this year, averaging 10.5 points per game compared to just one last year. His significant increase in production earned him the Most Improved Player award.
Adams has started every game this year, helping him average 27.1 minutes per game versus the 4.8 minutes per game he played last year.
Freshman guard Gradey Dick:
The sharpshooter from Wichita made his impact known throughout the league as a freshman, earning him Second Team honors.
He came up short for Freshman of the Year honors to Baylor’s guard Keyonte George. Both were unanimous selections for the All-Freshman team.
The Jayhawks now look to win the ultimate team prize in the conference at the Big 12 Tournament. They play in the quarterfinals against the winner of Texas Tech and West Virginia at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.