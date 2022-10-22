Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Quentin Skinner’s day was comparable to the entire Jayhawk team’s performance in the 35-23 loss to Baylor.
Skinner fumbled twice in the first half but turned it around to put together a four-reception, 66-yard and one touchdown performance. Like the Kansas loss, Skinner's performance will be looked at as more of a negative than a positive, but the fight displayed shows how far along the program has come.
After an abysmal first half, the Jayhawks saw themselves down 28-3 at halftime and had to kickoff to Baylor to start the second half.
“I think we came out in the second half a little pissed off about how the first half went,” said redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean.
Baylor was amid an 11-play drive to start the half before junior defensive lineman Jereme Robinson stripped sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen and returned it down to the Baylor nine-yard line.
“That was a heck of a play… he has those abilities,” head coach Lance Leipold said of the momentum-changing play.
The play created an easy touchdown drive for the offense and helped jumpstart their performance.
“Sometimes it just takes a first down or two, or a big conversion on third down… we got it, and I think we started to get some rhythm, get some confidence,” Leipold said of his offense coming into the game.
Leipold also credited his defense stating, “I think it turned on both sides of the ball for us.”
The defense gave up four touchdowns and forced zero punts in the first half. The only stops they earned were off of interceptions.
Everything was in sync for the Jayhawks when they started the second half with three stops on defense and three touchdowns on offense.
While the Jayhawks came up on the losing end, many times this type of game saw a much more out-of-hand ending in recent years for the Jayhawks.
That is evident in the Baylor series alone. Before today, the Jayhawks had lost their last 10 meetings with the Bears by an average of 39.3 points.
Whether or not the Jayhawks were fighting hard in those games or not, it never showed up on the scoreboard.
Nobody embodied the Jayhawks being a stop and a score away from winning more than Quentin Skinner.
“To put two (fumbles) down is tough... but you’ve got to be able to flush it and go,'' Leipold said.
Skinner did exactly that and was able to string together a respectable day.
The Jayhawks, as a team, did the exact same thing. No, it was not the performance that they were looking for, but Skinner and the Jayhawks earned respect by recovering from poor first half performances.
The Jayhawks will look to flush this loss and go into an extra week of preparation before they take on Oklahoma State on Nov. 5.