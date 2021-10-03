Kansas softball was on a roll against Rockhurst on Saturday, but a lightning delay cut the game short after just three innings of play. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Kasey Hamilton’s performance and a red-hot Jayhawk offense dominated the matchup, winning 6-0.
Hamilton made her presence known early against the Hawks with a quick three-out inning - two of which were strikeouts. Despite a strong defensive performance in the top of the first, Kansas could not get the bats rolling on offense.
However, the Jayhawks found their rhythm in the bottom of the second. Redshirt senior catcher Shelby Gayre, freshman Sara Roszak and senior second baseman Cheyenne Hornbuckle walked to load the bases for freshman Olivia Bruno. Bruno ripped a single past third to score Gayre and Roszak to give Kansas a 2-0 lead.
Bruno’s frozen rope started a trend for Kansas’ offense. Senior Macy Omli then stepped to the plate, knocking a double to the left-center wall and scoring Hornbuckle from third. Junior outfielder Shayna Espy followed with a ground out to short that allowed Bruno to score and put the Jayhawks up 4-0.
In the top of the third, Rockhurst managed to get its first baserunners of the day after Hamilton gave up a walk and hit the next batter with a pitch. She then recovered and was able to get out of the inning with two pop-outs and yet another strikeout.
Kansas’ offense put on another show in the bottom of the third. Junior infielder Madison Hirsch started the inning strong after roping a line drive to deep left field. Hirsch was not on base for long, though, as junior infielder Ashlyn Anderson brought her back home with a double to deep right field to give Kansas a 5-0 lead.
Roszak then hit a grounder to short, who flipped the ball to the second baseman for a force-out, who then fired the ball back to first to convert a double play. While the commotion of the double play was in full swing, Anderson was able to score from third to put another run on the board for Kansas.
Bruno then stepped up to the plate for her second at-bat to knock a double to the left field wall, advancing Hornbuckle to third and going 2/2 on the day. Omli then popped one up to center field to end the inning. The Jayhawks stranded two baserunners but maintained a comfortable 6-0 lead over the Hawks.
Freshman Katie Brooks stepped into the circle in the top of the fourth, relieving Hamilton. Brooks allowed Rockhurst its first hit of the day after giving up a rope down the third baseline.
The game was then paused due to lightning in the area. It was initially delayed, but later canceled. According to Jordan Henslin with KU Facilities, softball matchups are typically not rescheduled during the fall season.
Kansas is back in action against Baker University at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6 at Arrocha Ballpark.