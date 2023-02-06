Redshirt junior Jalen Wilson scored 26 of the Jayhawks' 53 points in Saturday's loss to Iowa State. Wilson scored just two points in the win over No. 5 ranked Texas which seemed unlikely to happen for Kansas based on the Iowa State game. However, five Jayhawks picked up the slack and scored in double figures in the 88-80 win.
The Jayhawks got active early with four of their five starters scoring before the under-16 timeout. The only one who didn’t score? Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson, the leading scorer for Kansas.
Redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris opened with a pair of points, steals, and assists. Harris also made two plays that won’t show up in the stats, but got the Allen Fieldhouse crowd on their feet. First he dove on the floor to force a jump ball, then he forced a travel 70 feet from the basket.
Freshman guard Gradey Dick had six early points to go along with the hot start for Kansas. At the under-12 timeout, Kansas led 19-14 behind those points from Dick.
Freshman center Ernest Udeh came in and provided high energy. He started off by catching a lob from Harris and finishing through a foul. Despite missing his free-throw, he got the rebound, which led to a Harris bucket.
Udeh was not done, as he went and scored off of another offensive rebound.
Fellow freshmen, guard MJ Rice, and Dick wanted in on the action. Rice followed the Udeh put-back with a steal. The fast break led to Dick freeing himself to launch an open three-pointer. The shot put Kansas up 30-16, forcing a Texas timeout.
Texas was able to soften the blow after the timeout, bringing the score to 36-27 heading into the under-four timeout of the first half.
Rice continued to impact the game, scoring off of his own miss, and throwing a perfect pass for Dick to finish in transition.
The Jayhawks didn’t finish the half the way they wanted to, giving up a three-pointer from Texas senior guard Marcus Carr. Carr, the leading scorer for the Longhorns, had just seven first half points. His last three made the score 42-35.
Wilson only had two points at the half for the Jayhawks, freshly after scoring just under half of the points for them against Iowa State.
The Longhorns came out ready to go for the second half, opening with a 8-1 run to tie the game at 43.
Redshirt senior Kevin McCullar provided a big spark when he finished an and-1 play to put the Jayhawks up 52-48.
Harris was responsible for forcing a Texas timeout with 12:14 to go after scoring back-to-back buckets. The second was a smooth reverse lay-up from the right side to the left to put Kansas up 58-50.
The game stayed at arm’s length for Texas, as the Jayhawks led 64-58 with 7:12 to go. Junior guard Joseph Yesufu was able to get downhill for two buckets, helping the Jayhawks keep their distance.
The Jayhawks were able to increase their distance after two momentum-swinging plays.
First, after two offensive rebounds, the Jayhawks got their best shooter in Dick open, who buried the three. After the Dick three, Harris got a long rebound and delivered the perfect one-handed bounce pass to Yesufu, who finished a dunk to put Kansas up 71-60 with 3:54 to go.
Carr, unwilling to let the Longhorns go quietly, scored eight points coming out of the under-four timeout. However, Kansas seemed to have an answer every time, leading 77-68 with 2:25 left.
Carr made three free-throws after being fouled from deep. However, the Jayhawks countered with a dunk.
McCullar made two clutch free throws to put Kansas back up by nine, icing the game away.
Kansas improves to 7-4 in Big 12 Conference play with the win, gaining one game on the Longhorn, who sit at 8-3.