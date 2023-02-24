Kansas traveled down to the home of Texas State to start the grind of five games in three days, where they dominated against Texas-Arlington, beating them 14-0. After that, they lost a heartbreaker against Texas State 2-1.
In their first game, the Jayhawks started out hot, with sophomore utility player Olivia Bruno batting in two runs with a double to center field. Shortly after that, junior right fielder Savanna DesRochers batted in Bruno, bringing the lead to 3-0 in the top of the first inning.
After a quiet second and third inning, the Jayhawks got going again when senior center fielder Shayna Espy hit a sacrifice fly to Texas-Arlington’s freshman utility player Marley Neises, scoring senior utility player Peyton Renzi. The other scoring play in the fourth came from freshman left fielder Presley Limbaugh, who singled to left field, and senior shortstop got home on a fielding error by Neises, bringing the Kansas lead to 5-0.
Kansas kept the good time rolling in the fifth inning with a double from DesRochers hitting a double that scored senior catcher Lyric Moore 6-0.
The Jayhawks ended the game in the sixth inning as they scored seven runs in the inning. To start the scoring, Moore singled to right-center field, batting in Limbaugh and Espy. Then Bruno then doubled to center field to bat in Moore. Bruno was then sent home by a single from DesRochers, who was then sent home by a walk for senior shortstop Haleigh Harper. Espy was walked to bring Renzi home, and the final run came off of a single from Limbaugh that scored freshman utility player Emma Tatum. The game ended by run rule, 14-0.
DesRochers had a great game as both pitcher and hitter. As a hitter, she was one of five players with two or more hits and two or more RBI’s. DesRochers hit 3-4 with three RBI’s, two runs and two doubles. As a pitcher, she pitched four shutout and hitless innings with one strikeout and two walks.
The second game was a completely different game from the first. Instead of either team scoring in the first inning, the first run was not scored until the fourth. Moore opened the scoring in the game against Texas State by doubling to center field, sending Limbaugh home. Unlike the game against Texas-Arlington, Texas State leveled the game 1-1 in the fourth with a single from junior centerfielder Piper Randolph, scoring freshman outfielder Emilee Baker, who was brought in as a pinch runner.
The teams stayed in a deadlock and the game was looking to go to extra innings until senior third baseman Sara Vanderford reached first base on an error from senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson. Randolph scored from that, ending the game 2-1 in favor of Texas State.
Texas State hit very well in the game, with seven hits. However, they left ten players on base. Inversely, Kansas only had two hits, both of which came in the fourth inning.
Kansas is back in action tomorrow for their third and fourth game in the tournament against UTSA at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. versus Colorado State.