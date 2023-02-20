The Kansas men’s basketball team stonewalled the TCU Horned Frogs’ offensive attack to avenge their Jan. 21 loss in Allen Fieldhouse. Freshman guard Gradey Dick led the way offensively with 19 points.
The Jayhawks ran out to an early 7-0 lead as Dick scored the first five points of the contest. Dick continued to play well early, scoring 10 of the first 12 points for Kansas. He finished the first half with 14 points.
TCU bounced back into the game and eventually took the lead at 17-16. The two teams went back and forth until sophomore forward Jakobe Coles hit a three to put the Frogs up 25-21.
The Horned Frogs spread out their scoring in the first frame as Coles led TCU at the half with seven points.
The Jayhawks responded after a timeout and finished the half on top 33-29. Freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. scored four points during the closing stages of the half.
Dick picked up right where he left off to start the second half. He made two free throws and then burned a TCU defender from deep when he decided to go under a ball screen.
As expected, however, junior guard Mike Miles had an answer. He made a step back three to bring the Frogs back within three. The Frogs eventually climbed within one at 42-41.
Redshirt junior Jalen Wilson responded to the pressure by converting an and-one to put the Jayhawks back up four. The sequence put the leading scorer for Kansas up to just five points on the night with under thirteen minutes to go.
Redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. continued the run for the Jayhawks when he found freshman guard MJ Rice with a beautiful pass from just inside half-court for an easy layup. TCU then called their second timeout.
Coles continued to have a great night for TCU. After a missed free throw, he grabbed the offensive rebound and finished an and-one. At the under-12 timeout, TCU was down just one. He wasn’t done, as shortly after, he scored through a foul to tie the game at 48.
The Jayhawks got up four, but a three from senior guard Damion Baugh brought TCU back within one.
After the under-eight timeout, the Jayhawks went on a 6-0 run. All of the points came in the paint. Harris, McCullar, and Wilson were responsible for the points. McCullar scored his 13th point of the night with his basket. The Jayhawks went up 60-53 after Wilson finished inside.
After the run from Kansas, TCU went on a short run of their own, scoring the next five points. Sophomore forward KJ Adams converted on a free throw to put Kansas back up three.
The most important stop of the game came from McCullar forcing a jump ball with just under 30 seconds to go. The arrow favored Kansas, and Wilson went to the line. However, he missed the front end of 1-and-1.
TCU rebounded and got up a three-pointer, but it fell wide. McCullar got the rebound and was responsible for clinching the game when he made both from the line with one second left.
Kansas closed out the win 63-58, improving their Big 12 Conference record to 11-4.