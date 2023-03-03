How to watch: Tip-off between No. 3 Kansas and No. 9 Texas is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Regardless of winning the Big 12 Conference regular season title outright, the Jayhawks sleep in May.
Head coach Bill Self is hoping for a situation similar to last year after the Jayhawks had clinched a share of the regular season title.
“I’m hoping something happens like last year with us,” Self said. “Last year, we played TCU and Texas back-to-back at home and labored to win both games. Ball didn’t go in the basket, guys trying too hard… Very similar to West Virginia and Tech… After you get enough to get a piece of the championship, it seemed like the pressure was off a little bit, and we played much more freer after that. I’m hopeful that’s the case with this particular team beginning going down to Austin.”
Self is planning to head into Austin just like any other game, as there’s still a lot to play for, instead of resting key players right before the tournament.
“If you have that attitude, I think that you’re minimizing what’s most important,” Self said. “It’s not like an NBA playoff where you already know who you’re going to play; it’s going to be a best of seven… You want everybody fresh. We’re still playing to put us in the best and most favorable position come tournament time. As long as we’re playing, we’re going to try to win.”
The players have found their own motivations as well, as one of them is it being redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson’s last true away game.
“I feel like since we already clinched the title, we just gotta come out with a lot of energy,” Harris said. “We have something to play for, but we don’t… But we do… If we just come out with a lot of energy like it’s our last game because it’s J-Will’s last game away.”
Kansas defeated Texas 88-80 in their last meeting earlier this season, but the same story continues to write itself. The Jayhawks need to improve defensively.
“We’ve got to do a better job defensively. I know they beat us on the glass multiple times,” Self said. “We did a lot of good things and we win by eight in a really turned up building, and going down there, I know it’ll be just as turned up.”
One thing that stands out about Texas is how deep their team is, and there are threats from all over.
“With their players… When you talk about rosters, I don’t anybody from a roster standpoint matches up with Texas one through eight. They got eight guys that they can put out there… Basically, all eight could be starters,” Self said.
The Jayhawks will seek their first-ever win inside the Moody Center and look to make it three straight wins over the Longhorns.