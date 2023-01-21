After scoring 30 points in the 83-60 home loss to TCU, redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson started his press conference with a straightforward statement.
“We just got to take pride in guarding,” Wilson said.
The Frogs never seemed to be uncomfortable; they shot 54.4% from the field and scored 42 points in the paint.
“It’s been two games in a row that teams have been way too comfortable against us,” Wilson said.
While Wilson emphasized the importance of what the Jayhawks could do defensively, head coach Bill Self was not afraid to give credit to what TCU did offensively.
“The way they chewed gum, the way they tied their shoes, everything they did was perfect,” Self said. “They played great,”
Self had similar thoughts to Wilson and shifted the focus to what the Jayhawks could have done better.
“Over a course of time, you have to be able to defend somebody, stop somebody, and we never defended them today,” Self said.
The Horned Frogs started the game 13-for-15 from the floor, creating a confidence that could not be brought down by the Jayhawks. During the beginning of that hot start, the Jayhawks were able to hang around. However, by the end of the stretch, TCU led 31-13.
“We gave them confidence early, and they took that confidence and ran with it,” Self said.
That confidence was shown to the highest extent by the performance of the TCU bench. Propelled by a career-high 17 points for redshirt-junior guard Shahada Wells, the bench for TCU totaled 39 points. Meanwhile, Kansas scored just eight points outside of its starting five.
Another factor deterring the defensive effort for the Jayhawks was sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. picking up his fourth foul with 16:56 left in the game.
The Frogs scored all 12 of their points when Adams was off the court for over six minutes from the forward or center position, where Adams’ build and experience would have helped. Freshman center Ernest Udeh and sophomore forward Zach Clemence tried to fill the void that Adams leaves when he is not on the floor.
“It was a lot of just dumb fouls that everybody, J-Will, Juan and them telling me I can’t take. It was kind of hard coming back from that,” Adams said.
The Jayhawks will be urgently trying to correct their poor defensive performance as they prepare to play against Baylor, who averages just above 80 points per game.
Kansas has a quick turnaround to do so — tip-off is set for Monday at 8 p.m. in Waco.