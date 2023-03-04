The Kansas Jayhawks ended their regular season slate with a disappointing 75-59 loss to Texas despite redshirt junior Jalen Wilson's 23 points and 10 rebounds.
After sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. scored the game’s first points with a jumper, Texas responded in a big way to grab the early momentum. Senior guard Marcus Carr assisted two big dunks to bring the Moody Center to their feet. The early push out the Longhorns ahead 6-2.
Texas worked the lead up to 9-2 before redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. scored five straight points. The Jayhawks kept the score within two, but Texas responded with a 6-0 run to go up 17-9 with 9:59 to go in the first half. A three from freshman guard Arterio Morris prompted a Kansas timeout.
The Jayhawks started the game 4-for-17 from the floor going into the under-eight timeout. Wilson struggled the most, opening 0-for-5. He only scored two in the 88-80 win the first go around between the two teams but is the leading scorer for the Jayhawks.
Wilson finally broke the lid off of the basket with an 18-footer to make it 21-14 in favor of the Longhorns.
Texas readily broke open the game through sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter, who made back-to-back threes to put Texas up 28-16. The sequence forced head coach Bill Self to call his second timeout with 3:38 to go in the first half.
The Jayhawks figured things out offensively after the timeout, as Wilson and junior guard Joseph Yesufu each made a triple. Yesufu’s shot put Kansas within eight before the buzzer after a wild loose ball sequence.
Wilson’s shot put him up to 11 points to go along with nine rebounds in the first half. He completed the double-double early in the second half.
Freshman guard Gradey Dick, known for his shooting ability, didn’t have a notable first half. He shot just once in his 10 minutes on the floor and struggled defensively.
He missed his first shot of the second half, and Texas continued to attack him as a defender. Kansas got off to a rough start in the second half. The Longhorns started the half 3-for-5 from the floor, and forced five fouls on Kansas before the under-16 timeout to get out to a 42-29 lead.
Kansas went down by as many as 15 in the second half, but Wilson did everything he could to keep the Jayhawks in it. He hit his second three of the game to help put Kansas within 10 at the under-12 timeout at 46-36.
Kansas kept trying different things to get back into the game. Dick finally got one to fall to bring the Jayhawks within seven at 51-44. However, Texas responded well to the incoming Jayhawks, scoring the next four points.
Another Dick three stopped the bleeding momentarily, but Texas scored another four straight to go up 59-47.
The Longhorns put the game away when senior guard Sir’Jabari Rice made a jumper to put Texas up 68-52 with 3:30 to go. He finished the game with 21 points.
Texas wrapped up the game, and Kansas dropped to 13-5 in Big 12 Conference play and remained outright champions. The Jayhawks will play in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday, March 9 at 2 p.m. in Kansas City.