The Kansas Jayhawks fell in the championship of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament to Tennessee, 64-50, their first loss of the season.
The contest saw a first half riddled with turnovers, as Tennessee had 17, to go along with Kansas’ 10. Both teams came off of overtime wins the day before to advance to the championship round.
The Volunteers were able to race out to a 10-2 lead while the Jayhawks struggled to get going. They were led by senior guard Santiago Vescovi, who had nine first half points.
The Jayhawks were able to provide a quick six point run by way of three pointers from junior guard Joseph Yesefu and freshman guard Gradey Dick to bring the score within one at 17-16.
However, Tennessee responded with back to back three-pointers of their own to make it 23-16.
The Jayhawks would get back to trailing by just three at 28-25. They used a big spark from Yesufu, who had increased minutes after redshirt-junior guard Dejuan Harris picked up three fouls. Yesefu had seven points in the first half.
The Jayhawks would give up the final five points of the half as senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua knocked down a three to make it 33-25 at the break.
The Jayhawks would come out in the second half and get more production from Yesefu, who subbed in quickly. He got a lay up to go, followed by Harris assisting sophomore forward K.J. Adams on a lob to make it 35-31.
Harris would once again be sent to the bench with foul trouble however, as he picked up his fourth foul to bring the game to the under 16 minute timeout.
Tennessee would go up nine into the under 12 timeout by way of two three-pointers from Vescovi. He would finish with 18.
Sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler of Tennessee would go on his own 5-0 run, going three-for-for at the free throw line, and then picking the pocket of graduate guard Kevin McCullar and finishing a lay up to go up 50-38. The spurt would force head coach Bill Self to call his second timeout with 10:23 to go.
Harris then checked in with his four fouls, and picked up his fifth and final foul at the 9:00 mark. He would finish with just two points in just 18 minutes.
Tennessee would go up 53-38 by way of an 8-0 run to put the Jayhawks on the ropes at the under eight timeout.
Zeigler and Dick would trade three-pointers out of the timeout as the Jayhawks were struggling to break into striking distance.
The Jayhawks would struggle to break through as they were outrebounded 45-26. They also were playing some unique lineups compared to what has been seen this year, as Yesufu and Freshman guard MJ Rice got significant minutes for the first time this year.
Tennessee was able to coast to the finish, winning the game 62-48, handing the Jayhawks their first loss of the year.
The Jayhawks finish as the runner-up at Battle 4 Atlantis as they drop to 6-1. The pick up again on Monday, Nov. 28.