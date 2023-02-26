After a four-run first inning for Kansas baseball, the Jayhawks never looked back as the bats exploded to produce 26 runs on 22 hits to take down the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Sunday, 26-3.
The long ball highlighted Sunday’s offensive showing for the Jayhawks, tying the program’s record for seven blasts on the day to help produce the most runs in a game since 1997.
Redshirt junior righty Hunter Cranton earned his first career win on the bump for the Jayhawks, allowing three runs on seven hits across five innings pitched with four strikeouts while surrendering two walks.
The Golden Grizzlies appeared to have gotten to Cranton early on thanks to a leadoff single from graduate first baseman Gabe Lux that spawned bases loaded with no outs in the first. Following Cranton’s first strikeout of the day, though, Oakland only mustered one run out of the inning off sophomore infielder Peter Jelenic’s single before redshirt senior Thomas Green grounded into a double play to end the top half of the inning.
However, the Jayhawks felt no pressure from the early 1-0 deficit. Oakland righty redshirt senior Sean Feteke took the mound for the Golden Grizzlies, but the Jayhawks knocked him out after just one inning as senior catcher Cole Elvis got things rolling to produce Cranton’s run support with an RBI double to quickly even the score. Elvis, going 3-for-5 on the day, was a part of the home run party for the Jayhawks, hitting a two-run shot in the sixth.
Back-to-back home runs ensued, with sophomore right fielder Luke Leto bringing home Elvis for his first career blast followed by redshirt sophomore Jake English launching a solo shot to left field, his second home run of the series. English went 3-for-5 on the day, including a second home run in the sixth inning.
In the following innings, Kansas showed zero signs of pumping the brakes, with its only scoreless inning coming in the fifth after tacking on four more runs to the board to go up 10-1.
The Golden Grizzlies managed two more runs on the day in the fifth of senior outfielder Ian Clearly’s sac fly and graduate utility Jared Miller’s RBI double, but Jayhawk pitching held Oakland to just the three runs for the remainder of the game. Three relief pitchers recorded a combined eight strikeouts across four scoreless innings in the win.
The last nail in the coffin would easily be a 12-run sixth inning for the Jayhawks. Kansas loaded the bases with no outs against junior lefty Jake Matthaidess, and sophomore outfielder Chase Jans found an opening through the left side to bring home Leto. Jans’ single was the first domino to fall in the inning, as the Jayhawks sent 17 men to the plate in the explosive inning to effectively seal the win, going up 22-3 by the end of it.
Kansas tallied four more runs in the contest before junior righty JJ Tylicki held the Golden Grizzlies scoreless in the top of the ninth despite having runners in scoring position as Cleary struck out looking to end the game.
The Jayhawks will now look to complete the sweep over Oakland on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. as junior lefty and Nebraska transfer Ethan Bradford gets his first start in the crimson and blue.