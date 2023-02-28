The Kansas Jayhawks celebrated the careers of redshirt junior Jalen Wilson and redshirt senior Kevin McCullar Jr. on senior night inside Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. The pair scored 21 and 14 points, respectively, as the Jayhawks survived to win 67-63 over Texas Tech.
Neither team got much going early, as the Jayhawks forced four Red Raider turnovers. The Jayhawks went 2-for-8 from the floor and 0-for-4 from deep. Kansas led 4-2 at the under-16 timeout.
The Jayhawks broke their curse from deep on their seventh attempt by way of junior guard Joseph Yesufu. The play was the first play off the bench for him and freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr., who got an offensive rebound and kicked it out to him. The shot instilled energy into the Jayhawks and put them up 9-7.
The Jayhawks didn’t find much success in the early going from deep, shooting 2-for-12 from behind the arc. Kansas shot 12 of its first 20 field goals from deep and only made two.
The Jayhawks found more offensive success as the half went on, and no one was more key to that than McCullar. The Texas Tech transfer made two threes and scored 10 points as the Jayhawks opened up a 27-21 lead with 1:56 to go in the half.
Wilson, the other player being recognized on senior night, put his head down and drove to the basket for some late first-half baskets. He finished the first half with nine points. The Jayhawks took a 30-21 lead into halftime.
The second half began, and the lids came off of both baskets. The Red Raiders outscored the Jayhawks 15-13 in the first 5:15 of the second stanza.
Leading the way for the Jayhawks at the start of the period was redshirt junior Dajuan Harris Jr., who scored seven points to begin the half. The scoring spurt put him up to a dozen points.
The Red Raiders pulled within two as freshman guard Pop Isaacs finally made a jumper for the Red Raiders. At the under-12 timeout, Kansas led 45-41.
Texas Tech continued to hang around as senior forward Kevin Obanor scored his 14th point to force a Kansas timeout at 47-45.
The two teams traded buckets for a while, as the Jayhawk lead alternated from four points to two points numerous times. Sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. made a free throw to put Kansas up five with just over five minutes to go.
Harris followed by grabbing a loose ball created on defense and laying it in to put Kansas up seven.
Texas Tech didn't let the Jayhawks pull away, scoring the next four points to bring it to 58-55 with under four minutes to go.
Freshman guard Gradey Dick finally found the scoring column when he made two free throws to increase the lead back to five. Adams also made a front end of a 1-and-1 but missed the second.
Junior center Fardaws Aimaq scored the next four points of the game to bring the Red Raiders back within two with 2:04 to go.
After both teams put together some empty possessions, senior guard De'vion Harmon had a chance to make two free throws and tie the game but only made one.
The Jayhawks got the ball with 56 seconds left up one. The plan was to give Wilson the ball in the post, and they got it there. Wilson, however, had an uncharacteristic miss.
The rebound was on the floor as both teams fought for the rebound. Eventually, it found McCullar, who scored his 1,000th career point with a layup to go up by 3. Texas Tech called their last timeout with 24 seconds left shortly after.
The Jayhawks got the stop, leading to a layup that Harris took his time to finish. The play put Kansas up five.
However, Texas Tech still wasn't done as Harmon made another three. The Red Raiders had to foul immediately and fouled the wrong guy in Gradey Dick.
Dick made both free throws with under three seconds to play, and the Jayhawks were winners on senior night, 67-63.
The Jayhawks improve their Big 12 Conference record to 13-3 and clinch at least a share of the Big 12 title.