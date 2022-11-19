Up just one point with under a minute to go, it was freshman guard Gradey Dick coming up with a big time three-pointer to help seal the 82-76 win over Southern Utah for the Jayhawks.
Dick has now come up clutch for the second game in a row, as he scored seven straight points for the Jayhawks in the final three minutes of the win against Duke.
“We want Gradey to shoot big time shots,” said acting head coach Norm Roberts.
Dick was not the only one making that play happen however. Roberts Added that “K.J. is the one that made the play,” referencing forward K.J. Adams, who got the offensive rebound and kicked it out to Dick.
“K.J. was terrific with his energy the whole game,” said Dick.
Adams had eight points on four-for-four shooting, six rebounds and three blocks on the night.
His big offensive rebound and assist to Dick came after redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris’s shot was blocked at the rim. Harris had tied a career high for points with 14 on the night.
“I’m a vet on this team, so I’ve got to step up,” said Harris of his higher scoring performance. Even with redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson having scored a career high 33 points, it was Harris who attacked the hole when the Jayhawks needed a bucket.
The play may have been a broken play however, as Roberts stated that “ even on the last play we didn’t execute the way we should have.”
After the Dick three-pointer, the Thunderbirds got the ball out quickly to try and catch Kansas off guard, but Harris ended up taking a charge that forced Southern Utah to go into fouling mode down four with 33 seconds to go.
Down the stretch of the win against Duke, it was the same set of players in Adams, Dick, and Harris involved in the late game winning plays.
Harris had two assists, one to Adams, one to Dick, who had the seven point burst down the stretch.
Adams had one assist to Dick during that burst as well.
While in the win over Duke they each made multiple winning plays down the stretch to win a big game versus Duke in the Champions Classic, they only had one, which was enough to get the win over Southern Utah.
The Jayhawks were not pleased with their play, but know the value of making sure that they came away with a win.
“It’s always good to get a win, and learn from a win,” said Roberts.
The Jayhawks used the winning plays to get past Southern Utah tonight, but will be looking to win in a more convincing fashion when they take on North Carolina State at 11 a.m. on Nov. 23.