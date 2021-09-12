Kansas volleyball took on the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday to finish off the Kansas Invitational, coming out on top with a 3-0 sweep.
Kansas got off to a fast start, pulling ahead 9-2 in the early going before Kent State found their footing. Kent State bounced back to a two-point deficit at 11-9, but the Jayhawks proved to be too much for the Golden Flashes to handle in the opening set.
Kansas eventually took the first set 25-21 after a fiery offensive performance. The team tallied 17 kills and ended with a .256 hitting percentage to take the first set, despite a tough Kent State defense with four blocks recorded in that span.
Kent State opened aggressively in the second set after a tough loss in the first, going up 9-3 early, but the Jayhawks came roaring back. After both teams went back and forth on points, Kansas snagged the second set 2-0.
The second set saw a complete reversal of the first, but Kansas once again came out victorious, winning the set 26-24.
The Jayhawks recorded a .366 hitting percentage in the second set, racking up 18 kills with just three attacking errors. Dominant hitting from the Jayhawks’ front line, along with clean ball control from the entire team, allowed Kansas to bounce back after a rough start.
Kansas performed impressively in the third set, taking a 25-17 victory and sweeping Kent State 3-0, the Jayhawks' defense triumphing over the Golden Flashes.
The Jayhawks recorded three blocks in the third set to end the match and held Kent State to a .139 hitting percentage. Kent State finished with a .168 hitting percentage for the match as Kansas’ defense proved superior.
Kansas had a great night offensively as well, hitting for an impressive .309 percentage, while only tallying 13 attack errors. Freshman outside hitter Caroline Bien and super-senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser led the Jayhawks in this match, recording 14 and 11 kills respectively.
Kansas improves to 5-3 after a sweep of the Kansas Invitational, with its next match Thursday against the Kansas City Roos. The match is slated for 6:30 p.m. at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, and can be streamed through ESPN+.