Kansas baseball returned to Hoglund Park for a three-game series against the Illinois State Redbirds last weekend. The Jayhawks came into the series with a 10-17 record, looking to bounce back big after a blowout loss in Columbia on Wednesday.
The Redbirds took an early lead with a leadoff home run by sophomore outfielder Ryan Cermak. Kansas responded quickly by putting up five runs of its own in the bottom of the first.
The game slowed for a while until the top of the seventh inning, when Illinois State scored to make the score 5-3. The Jayhawks responded again and put up eight runs in the bottom of the seventh to make the score 13-3.
With the bases loaded, Kansas strung together a balk, hit by pitch and a sacrifice fly scored the first three runs of the inning. After that, the Jayhawks notched three consecutive hits to plate five more runs in the inning.
The eight runs in the seventh inning are the most in a single frame for Kansas this season, and its most since March 2021, when the Jayhawks put up the same number against Missouri.
Illinois State fought back and plated six runs in the top of the eighth to cut the lead to four. The scoring burst wasn’t enough, as Kansas held out for the victory in game one.
In the second game of the series, redshirt senior pitcher Cole Larson started things off against sophomore pitcher Jordan Lussier for the Redbirds.
The Jayhawks' bats stayed hot in game two, as redshirt senior first baseman Nolan Metcalf drove a ball to deep center, giving the Jayhawks an early 1-0 lead. Leading off the top of the fourth inning, Illinois State’s redshirt junior first baseman Jake McCaw launched a ball deep over the right-field line to even the game at one.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, sophomore infielder Tavian Josenberger drove a ball deep to center fielder that bounced over the wall for a ground-rule double, giving the Jayhawks a 2-1 lead.
The Redbirds battled back quickly in the top of the sixth, putting two runners on base, before senior infielder Nick Gile shot a single to left field to tie the game at two.
After a pair of singles to start the bottom of the sixth and a sacrifice bunt to move over the runners, redshirt freshman outfielder Jack Hammond squibbed an infield single to put the Jayhawks in the lead yet again. Redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw singled to right-center and extended Kansas' lead to two on the next at bat.
The Jayhawks scored two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to make the score 6-2. Kansas’ starting pitcher Cole Larson finished the complete game shutout after a ground ball to end the ball game.
In game three of the series, redshirt sophomore pitcher Ryan Vanderhei got the call to close out the series.
The offense started slow for both teams, as no runs were allowed in the first two frames of the contest.
After two runs reached in the bottom of the third inning, Hammond tripled to right-center to bring in his sixth and seventh RBIs of the series, giving the Jayhawks a 2-0 advantage. Upshaw then doubled down the line to score Hammond and extend Kansas lead to 3-0.
The power swinging continued in the bottom of the third, as redshirt senior outfielder Tom Lichty drove a ball deep over the left-field wall for his first home run of the season.
Illinois State plated a run in the top of the fourth, cutting the lead back to four. The Redbirds then followed up in the top of the fifth with a two-run home run from Cermak, making the score 5-3.
Kansas' offense wasn't done scoring yet, and in the bottom of the fifth inning, Lichty went yard again for his first career multi-home run game. Lichty’s three-run shot gave him five RBIs on the day and extended the Jayhawks’ lead to five.
The Jayhawks bats continued to make contact, and in the bottom of the sixth, sophomore infielder Maui Ahuna hit a two-run home run, giving the Jayhawks a seven-run cushion.
Illinois State scored two more runs in the top of the eighth inning, but that was the end of their scoring for the day. The Jayhawks secured the 10-5 victory to complete their first three-game series sweep.
Kansas is back in action on April 12 at Hoglund Ballpark against Omaha. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.