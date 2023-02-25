The Jayhawks (12-4) sit in the driver’s seat of the Big 12 Conference title race after beating West Virginia and Texas (11-5), losing on the road to Baylor in Saturday’s slate. The Jayhawks now hold a one-game advantage over second-place Texas.
The Jayhawks then finish their regular season against Texas in Austin the following Saturday. Texas will play TCU on Wednesday to stay alive in the race. If they don’t come away with a win, and Kansas does against Texas Tech, the game in Austin will be meaningless as far as the Big 12 title goes.
The Big 12 has been widely regarded as the best conference in the nation this year, and some have even said that this season's group might be one of the best conferences of all time.
Head coach Bill Self acknowledged the high praise in the postgame press conference coming from Hall of Fame college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale, who called it the best league he's seen in 20 years.
“I don’t always agree with what Dick says, but I actually agree with that,” Self said. “To think after losing what we lost, that you could come in here and have a chance to control your own destiny and win a league championship at home, at least clinch a tie, to me, that’s pretty special.”
“It means a lot,” redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson said. “That’s our goal always coming into the season is to first win the conference championship. It’ll be tough... [Texas] Tech has been playing really good.”
West Virginia has a different reason to talk highly of the league, as they sit on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament and know that strength of schedule matters to the committee.
“We have, far and away, and it’s not even close, the best strength of schedule in the country,” head coach Bob Huggins said. “If that doesn’t mean something to the committee, then shame on them…We deserve to be in the tournament.”
Huggins mentioned that he told his team that they shouldn’t have to worry and was adamant that it wouldn’t be pretty if they were held out.
“I will blast their ass as far and as long as I can if they don’t let these guys in the tournament after years and years of playing a competitive schedule.”
West Virginia’s leading scorer, fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson, thrives off of the competitiveness of the conference.
“It’s head and shoulders above every other league, especially that I’ve played in. And I’ve played in a lot of leagues,” Stevenson said. “If you don’t like playing in this league, you don’t like playing basketball.”
The Big 12 looks like it will see seven to nine teams in the NCAA Tournament; the Jayhawks topping the conference after losing most of their scoring production from last season looks very likely now. They’ll look to clinch a share of the title when they host Texas Tech on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.