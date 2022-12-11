Kansas women's basketball stays undefeated, moving to 9-0 on the season after beating Wichita State 72-52 on Sunday.
Wichita State was the first team on the board after sinking one of two from the free throw line. That lead was short lived when junior guard Chandler Prater scored a long two for the Jayhawks.
After Prater's basket, all shots started to fall for the Jayhawks. Kansas went on a 6-0 run against the Shockers to jump out to a 6-1 lead. Kansas started the game shooting 50% from the field and it led to an 8-5 lead with five minutes played in the first quarter.
Coming out of the five minute break, both offenses struggled to find their footing. Both teams went on scoring droughts that lasted over three minutes each.
Wichita State broke its scoring drought to cut the Jayhawks' lead to 8-7 with 1:15 left in the half. Kansas quickly responded as senior guard Zakiyah Franklin drilled a three to give the Jayhawks an 11-7 lead with under 30 seconds left in the first quarter.
Senior guard Holly Kersgieter closed out the first quarter with a layup buzzer beater to give Kansas a 13-7 lead heading into the second.
Kansas kept the momentum rolling into the start of the second quarter, with the Jayhawks went on a 6-0 run over the first two minutes of the quarter, increasing their lead to 19-7 and forcing Wichita State to take a timeout.
The Shockers came out of the timeout and played good defense. Wichita State was able to hold Kansas to an over two-minute long scoring drought. Junior guard Mia Vuksic hit her first three of the game to break the drought for the Jayhawks and give them a 22-12 lead with 5:10 left in the first half.
Kansas finished the half with a 31-23 lead. In the first half Kansas shot 43% from the field and scored 10 of its 31 points off of turnovers.
The Jayhawks started the half just like they finished the first, by scoring. Kansas went on a quick 4-0 run over the first two minutes of the half, taking a 35-23 lead and forcing Wichita State to use a timeout.
Kansas kept its foot on the gas pedal coming out of the timeout. The Jayhawks increased their lead to 44-29 with five minutes left in the third quarter. Kersgieter led the way with 12 points of her own.
The game got out of hand towards the end of the third quarter. Kansas finished the third with a 54-35 lead that was capped off by a Franklin buzzer beater.
Wichita State grabbed some momentum at the start of the fourth quarter after they went on a 6-0 scoring run. The run brought the shockers within 17 of the Jayhawks, but Kersgieter ended the drought with her 16th point of the game and gave Kansas a 6-41 lead with five minutes left in the game.
Kansas would finish the game strong, beating Wichita State 72-52. The win keeps Kansas undefeated at 9-0 on the year.
The Jayhawks next game is Dec. 16 against Tulsa at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.