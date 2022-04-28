Round one of the Big 12 Championship was cut short due to weather, but after the second round, Kansas men's golf found themselves in sixth place. The Jayhawks shot a final day score of one over par to finish in sixth for the tournament.
Sophomore Luke Kluver and senior Ben Sigel led Kansas, both finishing in a tie for 22nd. Kluver started his tournament slowly with a score of five over par. Four Bogeys and a triple bogey on hole 18 were the main culprits in the high score.
Kluver improved by a stroke in the second round with a score of four over par. The sophomore only had two bogeys and a double bogey on the round but couldn’t card a single birdie on the day.
Saving his best for last, Kluver shot a score of two under par in the final round. Five birdies paved the way for the low score and helped Kluver jump up 13 spots on the individual leaderboard.
Kluver finished with a final score of seven over par for the tournament, 15 strokes behind winner Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech.
Sigel finished in a tie for 22nd with a score of seven over par as well. Just like Kluver, Sigel started his tournament slowly with a score of four over par. Sigel carded five bogeys and only one birdie in his first round.
The senior recorded five bogeys in the second round of his tournament as well. He combined those bogeys with two birdies for a score of three over par in the second round. Sigel shot up eight spots on the leaderboard with a final round that included three birdies for a score of even par.
Seniors Callum Bruce and Harry Hillier finished in the top 40 for the tournament to help the Jayhawks. Bruce finished in a tie for 31st with a final score of 10 over par. Hillier finished in a tie for 37th with a final score of 12 over par.
The Jayhawks sixth place finish came in a tough field that featured four teams ranked in the top 10, including No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 2 Oklahoma State.
Kansas will now await its postseason future. If the Jayhawks are able to qualify, regional tournaments will start on May 15 with location to be determined.