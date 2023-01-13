When the Jayhawks take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, there will be a different feel inside Allen Fieldhouse. Many familiar faces will be back in the Phog for a special halftime presentation to celebrate the 125th year of Kansas basketball.
“I do think there’s a different feel," head coach Bill Self said. “I’m excited about the weekend.”
Perhaps the most impressive stat coming from the 125 year history of the all-time winningest program is there have only been eight coaches in that time. Half of them will attend the event, as Ted Owens, Larry Brown and Roy Williams are expected to watch Bill Self from the stands.
Meanwhile, the game will be played in a venue named after former Kansas head coach Forrest “Phog” Allen, and on a court named after the first coach in program history, who also was the inventor of the game, James Naismith.
“Nobody can boast that the inventor of the game was their first coach,” Self said.
Self was also very adamant that the players were of the utmost importance.
“Nobody can boast that the most dominant player, maybe of all time, went to our school,” Self said.
Self of course was talking about the late, great Wilt Chamberlain, who was an All-American in the two seasons that he played at Kansas.
There are many former players coming back, which could make for pressure on the current players during the game versus Iowa State.
Pause to see if your favorite Hawk is coming back to celebrate 125 years of #KUbball tomorrow‼️More to come…👀 pic.twitter.com/krUCeBItUf— Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) January 13, 2023
“We just got to be ready to prepare for practice today and get better, and then come in with a lot of focus tomorrow before the game,” redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris said.
Self has played a role in explaining the reunion's importance to players, while also keeping them focused on a tough Iowa State team.
“It should be a great weekend but what would make it perfect is obviously winning,” Self said. “Our guys are very aware of what’s going on, but by no means is the game taking in any way shape, or form a backseat to what’s going on.”
The presentation will take place at halftime of the game versus Iowa State which tips off at 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+.
“It's going to be a fun weekend, but it’s going to be a hotly, hotly contested game,” Self said.