Late Night in the Phog will finalize the turning of the page from the 2021-2022 national championship season to the 2022-2023. The returning Jayhawks will receive their rings and see a new banner drop on the north side of Allen Fieldhouse, and that will be the last of the festivities to do with the 2022 national championship.
However, the Jayhawks have been putting in the work to get ready for the upcoming season.
Having to replace six players who played significant minutes is always going to be hard, but the Jayhawks have taken steps in that direction. The incoming freshman class has four players on scholarship, all of whom will not be redshirted.
The highlight of that class is 6-foot-8-inch guard Gradey Dick. A Wichita native, Dick was named the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“Gradey’s done really well,” head coach Bill Self said of the freshman.
The freshman class also looks to add to the depth of the frontcourt with the additions of center Ernest Udeh Jr and forward Zuby Ejiofor.
Self said, “We didn’t recruit those two bigs to be stars as freshmen, but they’re ahead of schedule.”
Self also stated that MJ Rice has “a gear in him that he ain’t quite got to yet,” but Self still anticipates that Rice will play, and that there are still lots of new things being thrown at the freshmen.
The Jayhawks also added a proven Big 12 Conference player via the transfer portal in redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. McCullar, who spent three seasons at Texas Tech, averaged just above 10 points per game in his last two seasons.
Many returning Jayhawks will be looking for an increased role on the team, including sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr.
“I think this summer, the coaching staff wanted me to work on my perimeter game,” Adams said.
Adams is hoping to “‘expand’ my game for whatever they (coaching staff) need me to do.”
A more consistent presence for the Jayhawks last year, redshirt junior Dajuan Harris Jr., looks to be one of the top players in the Big 12. However, the point guard who started 39 of 40 games last year did not receive a first team vote for the all-Big 12 team.
“To be candid with you, maybe he’s not a top five guy,” Self said of his point guard.
Self also said that “anybody that has seen us play, or seen him play, that doesn’t believe he is one of the best players in our league, they’re nuts.”
Redshirt junior Jalen Wilson unanimously made the first team, while McCullar received honorable mention honors. Kansas was narrowly nudged out by Baylor as the team to beat in the conference coaches poll.
The Jayhawks officially begin their season at home on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. against Omaha, following an exhibition contest against Pittsburg State on Nov. 3.