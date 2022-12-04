For Kansas’ first bowl game since 2008, they will be taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, per 247Sports' Brandon Marcello.
Arkansas comes in at 6-6 as well, with a 3-5 record in the SEC. The Razorbacks’ sixth win to make them bowl eligible came against No. 14 ranked Ole Miss 42-27.
The two teams have only played twice in history, with Kansas beating Arkansas both times in 1905 and 1906.
The Jayhawks have played in the Liberty Bowl once before, a 31-18 loss against NC State in 1973.
The Liberty Bowl has historically been set to be a match up of a Big 12 Conference school versus an SEC school. Last year, Texas Tech took down Mississippi State 34-7.
The Liberty Bowl appearance marks the first bowl appearance since for the Jayhawks since their Insight Bowl victory against Minnesota to cap off their 2008 season.
They’ll look to cap off their 2022 campaign in similar fashion versus Arkansas.