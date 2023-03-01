In the last home game of the 2022-2023 season, Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider won his first career game against Iowa State 98-93 on Wednesday. This is Kansas' first win against the Cyclones since March 2, 2015.
The Jayhawks were led by senior guard Zakyiah Franklin’s career-high 31 points and redshirt junior guard Wyvette Mayberry’s 22 points.
Kansas started the game strong, with a 5-0 scoring run and grabbing two defensive rebounds off the boards. Iowa State, however, remained unconcerned and stayed true to their fundamental, aggressive approach, drawing two shooting fouls and making all four to close the gap to one point, 8-7.
Throughout the rest of the quarter, both teams went back and forth, but Kansas ramped up the defense, forcing the Cyclones, specifically senior guard Ashley Joens, the Big 12 Conference leader of points air-balled in the short corner and holding two starters to zero points. On the offensive side, Mayberry went 4-for-4 scoring 12 points as the team shot 50% from the field to end the first quarter in the lead, 26-19.
The Jayhawks continued their momentum into the second quarter and created a 5-0 scoring run to build their lead to 31-24, led by Franklin with 8:22 left. The Cyclones found a way to crawl out of the hole, led by redshirt freshman guard Denae Fritz, and snatched a 12-4 scoring run with 1:01 to go in the second.
Franklin got her 12th point of the quarter at the buzzer to make the score 48-43 at the half.
The Jayhawks opened the second half with a 7-2 scoring run, led by Jackson, to make the score 55-45. Joens added a pair of free throws to the score, but Mayberry's layup and Jackson’s pair of free throws continued to build their lead to 59-47 with 7:35 left.
After the under-five timeout, Kansas continued to build their lead, 67-51, due to Jackson and Mayberry as well as they held Iowa State to no field goals for 3:55 minutes. Joens ended the third quarter with a layup to make the score 72-62 in favor of the Jayhawks.
Kansas held steady control of the score, in the fourth, as freshman forward Zsofia Telegdy hit a new career-high with eight points, later moved to 10 with a layup, with a three-pointer to make the score 77-64.
However, the Cyclones created a burst of energy with a 12-4 scoring run to force a 30-second timeout with the score 85-76 with 4:16 left. A three-pointer by senior guard Lexi Donarski, Joens and redshirt senior forward Morgan Kane gave Iowa State hope, but Franklin’s and one, Jackson’s layup and junior guard Chandler Prater’s putback sealed the win, 98-93.
Next up, the Jayhawks will close their regular season in Forth Worth, Texas against TCU at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.