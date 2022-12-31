Kansas basketball came back to defeat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 69-67 on Saturday afternoon.
Kansas went into the locker room for halftime trailing the game 45-30, their most significant deficit in the first half this season. Kansas turned the ball over 11 times in the opening half, another team-high in a half for the season.
The Jayhawks rallied back in the second half as they outscored the Cowboys 39-22 in the period. The Cowboys’ 22 points were the lowest total against the Jayhawks in a half for the season.
Sophomore forward K.J. Adams Jr. had the biggest second half scoring wise for Kansas as he totaled 11 points, good for 14 for the game. Redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson added 10 points in the half, matching his first-half performance as he scored 20 for the game.
Wilson said the key to the comeback was to stay calm and take the game one bit at a time.
“We’ve been there before, and there aren’t any 15-point plays, and the main was to just play four minutes [at a time], and that’s what we were able to do,” Wilson said.
Wilson said winning games like this one are a key building block to bigger and better things.
“Winning at home is definitely important, and it sets the foundation for winning the Big 12,” Wilson said.
Kansas only turned the ball over once in the second half and turned the Cowboys over seven times in the comeback effort.
Kansas completed the comeback with a game-winning shot from Adams, making this the 32nd Big 12 opener in a row where the Jayhawks have been the victors. Kansas head coach Bill Self pointed to the play to junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. and Adams down the stretch of the game.
“We had the ball in Dajuan’s hands and the pass made to K.J. was great, and he made a great catch and finish, that was two great plays by those two at the end,” Self said.
This win moves Kansas to 12-1 on the season and 1-0 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks will take on Texas Tech in Lubbock their next time on the floor. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2.