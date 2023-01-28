The Kansas Jayhawks got back to their winning ways during the Big 12/SEC challenge, as redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson scored 22 points and redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. had his second straight double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
The pair guided the Jayhawks to a 77-68 win, ending their three-game losing streak.
The Wildcats started the game coming out with a 9-4 lead. Freshman forward Chris Livingston had four of those early nine points for Kentucky.
The Jayhawks brought the game back to a stalemate after redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. made a three-pointer. Harris had been having a rough go during the three-game losing streak but made two first-half three-pointers.
The story of the first half revolved around the Jayhawks doing everything they could to stop senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe inside. He was able to get sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. and freshman forward Zuby Ejiofor two first-half fouls.
Stepping into the job was freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr., who provided the chaos needed to contain Tshiebwe. He also finished two alley-oops to grab four points.
Wilson was able to continue his scoring prowess, scoring 10 first-half points without attempting a shot from deep. He led all scorers at halftime as the Jayhawks led 41-34.
The second half is when Tshiebwe started to get going. He scored back-to-back buckets to force a timeout from head coach Bill Self with 16:10 to go. The Jayhawks were still clinging to a 47-43 lead.
McCullar finished layups through three fouls up to the 16:10 mark, but tweaked his ankle on the third. He came out of the game momentarily, but after a trip to the locker room he was back on the court.
In the next five minutes, the Wildcats got within one at 51-50 after a three-pointer from freshman guard Cason Wallace.
However, Wilson answered with a three of his own. The next trip saw McCullar pick off the post entry to Tshiebwe. The play led to a layup from freshman guard Gradey Dick, forcing a timeout from Kentucky at 56-50.
The Jayhawks maintained a slim lead going into the under-eight timeout but had two guys with three fouls in McCullar and Adams.
The Wildcats remained within striking distance while the Jayhawks stayed out of foul trouble. Dick and Wilson made threes on back-to-back offensive possessions. However, sandwiched between those two shots was another bucket inside by Tshiebwe.
Tshiebwe would go to the line with 3:37 to go and make two free throws to bring the game to 70-66.
McCullar responded with two major plays. First, he made a three as the shot clock was about to expire. Then, he took a charge on the defensive end.
After a Kentucky bucket to make it 73-68, Wilson made a shot with his toe on the line to make the score 75-68, a familiar score between Calipari and Self.
Dick would make two free throws with 28 seconds left. After a stop on defense, the Jayhawks dribbled out the clock to end their three-game losing streak and Kentucky's four-game winning streak.
The Jayhawks improve to 17-4 with the win.