Kansas men’s basketball wrapped up its 2022 Championship season on Thursday at its annual end-of-season banquet. Besides reminiscing about the historic season, senior guard Ochai Agbaji, senior forward David McCormack and super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot were all named co-recipients of the Danny Manning Mr. Jayhawk award.
The banquet proved to be the conclusion to a historic campaign that saw the Jayhawks win their fourth NCAA Championship and sixth overall.
“It’s a great night, probably the icing on the cake so to speak. [It’s] been kind of a celebratory last 10 days,” coach Bill Self said. “We’re all tired, I know I’m tired, but it’s a good type of exhaustion.”
Agbaji echoed Self on how the event proved to be a fitting ending, but also said how the end is beginning to creep up.
“This week and after the parade, and kind of having this banquet, everything is kind of setting in,” Agbaji said. “We’re here where it started, at Allen Fieldhouse, it was a really good ceremony and a really good way to close it out.”
Agbaji was one of three recipients of the Mr. Jayhawk award, of which usually only one player receives the honor at the end of the season.
“It makes sense. You obviously have Mitch, who’s been here for a while. And then David and I who’ve been here for four years,” Agbaji said. “The group as a whole is more deserving, the most deserving, than everybody.”
McCormack also said how important the group as a whole proved to be throughout the season and not an individual talent.
“It shows how close we are and how everybody impacted the season honestly,” McCormack said on sharing the award with Agbaji and Lightfoot. “It's a brotherhood. It's a culture it shows how everybody stepped up when we need them to.”
Lightfoot expressed the same thing, but also felt more honored to share the award and also expressed his appreciation with everybody that played a part in the title run.
“I think it’s really special. Those guys are totally deserving,” Lightfoot said about sharing the award. “To be even listen with them is special for me. I’m proud of them, proud of this team, proud of the coaches, proud of the fan base, everybody doing their part. It’s made us all better.”