The end of Kansas men’s basketball’s season puts a million different questions into Jayhawk fans’ minds. However one sticks out above them all. Who’s declaring for the NBA Draft? As current Jayhawks start to make their decisions, former Jayhawks are showing them what it’s like at the big stage.
Former Big 12 Players of the Year guard Ochai Agbaji (2022) and center Udoka Azubuike (2020) headlined the Utah Jazz’s 128-120 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, both producing career highs and a combined 40 points.
Agbaji led the Jazz with 27 points on the night, topping his previous career high of 19, and recorded five rebounds and three assists.
The former All-American is averaging 18 minutes per game this season, but a depleted Jazz starting five has allowed for the rookie to step into a bigger role down the stretch for Utah. In his last 10 games with the Jazz, Agbaji has averaged 28.7 minutes per game while averaging 11.7 points.
Before facing the No. 3 Kings in the Western Conference, the Jazz were completely depleted. Seeing the absence of three top scorers in forward Lauri Markkanen, guard Jordan Clarkson and guard Collin Sexton, with Markkanen and Clarkson being two guys that average over 20 points per game for the Jazz, Agbaji saw a career-high 33 minutes on the court.
Nonetheless, Agbaji found his footing with ease, shooting 57.1% from the field while sinking a career-high six threes in the win, and prompting some reminiscence of one of his many specialties as a Jayhawk. Across Agbaji’s Kansas career, he shot 37% from behind the arc with his best season arising his senior year with 41% success, including a night where he nailed seven three-pointers in a 37-point performance, leading to a 94-91 double-overtime win over Texas Tech at Allen Fieldhouse.
“My teammates kept me confident throughout it all,” Agbaji said. “We really keyed into what [Jazz head coach Will Hardy] had to say late, all the communication that went into it defensively was big time. I'm proud of my team for making big plays down there in the end…It was a big win."
Coming off the bench for the Jazz on Monday was one of Agbaji’s teammates at Kansas, the seven-foot big Azubuike, Agbaji and Azubuike played together from 2018-2020 and rejoined forces following Agbaji’s preseason trade from the Cavaliers.
Azubuike, who averages just 5.9 minutes and 1.9 points per game this season, checked in for 18 minutes against Sacramento on Monday to record his own career high of 13 points, making all six of his field goal attempts. Of his 13 points, Azubuike made sure to include a highlight reel-worthy play, slamming home a dunk.
Accompanying a career high in points and back-to-back dunks that helped secure the win over the Kings, Azubuike was spectacular on the glass, recording a season-high of eight rebounds. Across his time as a Jayhawk, Azubuike averaged 7.8 boards per game while averaging 10.4 in his last season at Kansas.
"I love this team," Hardy said. "The thing I continue to be most proud of with this team is that every night it just seems like different people continue to step up and continue to use the opportunities that are given to them."
The win moves the Jazz to 35-36 on the season while sitting at No. 10 in the Western Conference. With just 11 games remaining, the Jazz continue to play for a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament, and as valuable starters miss time, the former Jayhawks find themselves in a great position to define their roles for Utah.
As the season standings come down to the wire, the Jazz will next face conference foe the Portland Trail Blazers. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on Wednesday.