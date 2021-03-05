Kansas Director of Athletics Jeff Long has released a statement saying he’s placed head football coach Les Miles on administrative leave. This is a result of the release of LSU’s full report today.
Long said the Husch Blackwell report will be reviewed, and then the next appropriate steps will be determined.
“The past two days have been the first time that we have had access to either report,” Long said in his statement. “Even though the allegations against him occurred at LSU, we take these matters very seriously at KU."
“I do not want to speculate a timeline for our review because it is imperative we do our due diligence,” Long continued. “We will be able to comment further once our review is complete.”
Kansas athletics previously said in a statement that they had no previous knowledge of the sexual misconduct allegations before hiring Miles on Nov. 18, 2018.
In his two seasons as head coach, Miles led Kansas to a 4-18 record and has recorded just one win in conference play over Texas Tech on Feb. 26, 2019.
This is a developing story.