The Kansas men’s basketball team is projected as a No. 4 seed in ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi’s latest mock bracket released by ESPN on Tuesday.
The Jayhawks have seemed to catch fire at the perfect timing. Since being unranked a few weeks back, Kansas has won five of its last six games, previously ending its five-game winning streak against Texas on Tuesday. Kansas will finish the year against No. 2 Baylor at home Saturday.
Lunardi’s latest bracket projects Kansas to face No. 13 seed Colgate in the third region. The official dates and locations for the 2021 NCAA Tournament were released on Jan. 19.
The Big 12 is projected to have seven teams in the field including Baylor (No. 1 seed), West Virginia (No. 3 seed), Oklahoma (No. 3 seed), Texas (No. 4 seed), Texas Tech (No. 5 seed), and Oklahoma State (No. 8 seed).
The Big Ten is the only conference with more teams in Lunardi’s mock bracket with nine projected bids.
Kansas currently sits at third in the Big 12 conference this year with an 11-6 record in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks still trail Baylor and West Virginia after Oklahoma fell to Kansas State last night.
With the end of the season near, KU men's basketball coach Bill Self has talked about possibly adding another game since Kansas only has 26 games scheduled instead of 27 due to the cancellation of the game versus Tarleton State.
“We’ve talked about it, I don’t know if I got a great answer. The thing that [playing another game] would help is rhythm,” Self said. “Shaking the rust off and everything.”
Since Kansas would have a full two weeks off between the last regular-season game and the opening of the Big 12 tournament, adding another game in between would keep the Jayhawks loose and ready to go.
Tipoff for Saturday’s home game against No. 2 Baylor is set for 7 p.m.