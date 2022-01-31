Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid received his fifth-straight All-Star game selection in six seasons and currently leads MVP odds over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Denver Nuggets center and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.
Embiid finished third in fan votes with 4,323,865, third in player votes with 158 and received all 98 media votes. These three voting groups determined the starters for the All-Star Game and Embiid's high marks in each category led to his starting position.
Embiid's fifth-straight All-Star selection also marks his fifth-straight start in the game. The Sixers’ center and fellow All-Star starters Antetokounmpo and Lakers forward LeBron James are the only players to be named starters in each of the last five All-Star Games.
Embiid was named a finalist for the NBA's MVP award last season after averaging a double-double for the fourth season in a row, including scoring a career-high 28.5 points per game. Embiid emerged as the MVP favorite that season before missing 31 total games.
In his sixth NBA season, Embiid currently averages 29.1 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game and 4.4 assists per game. If Embiid keeps up his current pace, he will average a new career-high in points per game and assists per game as well as his fifth-consecutive season recording a double-double.
Embiid has had his fair share of impactful performances, including a 42-point, 14-rebound game against the New Orleans Pelicans and tying a career-high 50 points against the Orlando Magic.
His numbers this season, as well as the Philadelphia 76ers 30-19 record, have pushed Embiid to the front of the MVP conversation. Embiid is currently the MVP favorite (+225), according to BetMGM.
Embiid would be the first Sixers player to win the MVP award since guard Allen Iverson in the 2000-01 season and join center Wilt Chamberlain as one of only two former Jayhawks to win the award.