The Jayhawks were clinging onto a narrow, six-point lead against the Texas Longhorns Monday night as the clock went under 10 minutes to go.
Who was the player for Kansas that took the next two shots and three of the next five? None other than junior guard Joseph Yesufu, who averages four points a game.
The first shot was a quick, likely ill-advised, first-side jumper from 18 feet away. Without the ball moving around for Kansas, Yesufu missed the shot, and the Longhorns got within four on the other end.
The next offensive trip for the Jayhawks was another peculiar shot from Yesufu. The possession consisted of Yesufu taking 10 dribbles from the time he got inside of half-court until he freed himself for a successful lay-up.
Despite the ill-advised miss just a possession earlier, Yesufu took it to the cup without passing the ball. In the win against Kentucky, Yesufu played just three minutes after missing his only attempt from the floor.
Monday night was different. The Jayhawks only were able to field eight scholarship players. Injuries to three separate players in the three previous games meant extended minutes for players like Yesufu, freshman guard MJ Rice and freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr.
Head coach Bill Self thought that it meant more freedom as well.
“I think sometimes when you get your numbers down, and you know you’re going to stay in regardless, I think it gives guys confidence,” Self said.
Normally, Self has a plethora of options when looking for a replacement guard off the bench. Sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. was injured, meaning Yesufu enjoyed all of the minutes that normally can go either way for the two.
The confidence that he wouldn’t be pulled resulted in him playing like the player that Self recruited him to be.
“That reminded me of the NCAA Tournament two years ago,” Self said.
Those NCAA tournament games came while Yesufu was playing the best basketball of his college career at Drake. In seven of his last nine games as a Bulldog, he scored 20 points or more. Had he been able to win one more game, Drake would have met Kansas in the round of 32.
“He was so aggressive and so good and looked so athletic,” Self said. “I’m really happy for him because he’s labored most of the year.”
While Yesufu shined at Drake, he wants to elevate his level of play to a higher level.
“I’m trying to be better than I was at Drake,” Yesufu said. I just have to show it each and every night.”
Yesufu’s teammates also know how important of a piece he can be.
“We tell him every day, and coach tells him to be aggressive,” redshirt junior Dajuan Harris said. “We’re going to need that out of Joe because he’s a great scorer, he can do everything, he can guard the ball, so we need that out of him like every game.”
Yesufu did, in fact, do a little bit of everything. He grabbed a season-high five rebounds along with his 14 points. The 14 points tied his highest total at Kansas.
Freshman guard Gradey Dick was not surprised to see Yesufu have the game he did offensively.
“We’re not surprised at all because we see it every day,” Dick said.
The Jayhawks will need Yesufu to find a niche on this team going forward. Especially after Self said that he anticipates that Pettiford “may be out while.”
Yesufu and the Jayhawks pick back up on Saturday at noon on CBS when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners.