Junior running back Velton Gardner entered the transfer portal Monday according to @rivalsportal, while three-star cornerback Jalon Peoples announced on Tuesday he is de-committing from Kansas and reopening his recruitment.
Gardner had struggled with the Jayhawks so far this season, only rushing for 56 total yards on 29 attempts with no touchdowns and only one reception for two yards.
“Velton is not in the program anymore,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “We’re going to focus on the guys in the program. We wish him the best in the future.”
Gardner was notably absent from Kansas’ Monday depth chart, with freshman running back Devin Neal appearing in the top spot.
Gardner, a Dallas native, committed to Kansas in the 2019 recruiting class as a three-star recruit.
Another three-star recruit Jalon Peoples announced on Tuesday that he would de-commit from the Jayhawks and reopen his recruitment.
“After much prayer and talks with my family, I have decided to de-commit from The University of Kansas and open up my recruitment,” Peoples posted on Twitter Tuesday.
Peoples had committed to Kansas back in late June, and he was the first recruit to commit to Lance Leipold after he took over as head coach.
At the time of his recruitment, Peoples had offers from Arkansas State, Baylor, Iowa, and Texas Tech. Peoples is the No. 485-ranked player in the 2022 class, as well as the No. 48 cornerback in the class of 2022.