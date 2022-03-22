Five-star recruit and Kansas commit Gradey Dick was named the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year on Tuesday.
Dick found out about the honor in a special ceremony at Sunrise Christian Academy, where he attends school, when an NBA All-Star virtually presented Dick with the award.
“Jayson Tatum came up and kind of surprised us all because we were as a team and a group and then he announced it and it was huge,” Dick said. “Everyone came in with you know, the trophy and everything so it was something I'll never forget.”
Dick also won the Kansas Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year recently, his second straight year winning the honor. Dick has had an impressive season where he averaged 17.9 points per game, along with 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists and steals.
“The trophy is the biggest, it's the best trophy that I've ever received with all the names from past winners on it,” Dick said. “My eyes went straight to LeBron [James]. I saw that. That's crazy to see my name on the same list as him. It was just as mind blowing.”
Dick credited a large amount of his success to the support of his family and how they’ve helped him along in his development as a player.
“My family's the most important thing to me and growing up in a big sports family like that, I feel like I couldn't do anything but you know, play basketball,” Dick said. “I thank them every day and you know, call my brothers right away and just let them know how thankful I am for them and for pushing me.”
Dick also said that watching the Jayhawks on their March Madness run has gotten him even more excited to come to Kansas.
“This March Madness has been crazy, but you know, I think that's going to be one of the most exciting things to do next year and try to make our run.”